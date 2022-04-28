COPPELL, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomies Pet LLC is excited to announce the launch of their pet-centric mobile app, Zoomies: Your Pet Neighborhood . Zoomies is the pet lovers' source for everything about pets in your local area.

Zoomies is centered around the lives of pets in your local community

The Neighborhood Pet App for Humans Hits the Market

Connect with other pet owners in your neighborhood, be alerted to lost and found pets, discover local pet-related events, locate pet-friendly businesses, track pet activities, find volunteer opportunities and join community groups.

"We built Zoomies because we wanted a safe, fun, and helpful place for everyone that loves pets as much as we do. None of the politics or negativity found in other social networks… just 100% pure pet-centric joy!" said Curtis Simmons, Zoomies CEO and Co-Founder.

Additionally, Zoomies offers a Library filled with helpful pet-related resources from subject matter experts. Two notable pet experts, Sam Stocking and Dr. Hunter Finn, recently joined Zoomies to provide training tips, health advice, and a few laughs as well. Sam Stocking (aka, Korey the Kanine) is a certified dog trainer and Dr. Hunter Finn is an Integrative Veterinary Expert.

Purrfect for Local Businesses

Zoomies is not just geared for pet owners. The app also offers a new channel for businesses to connect with their community whether they sell pet products and services, or simply open their doors to four-legged customers as a pet-friendly business.

Importance of Pets on Human Wellness

One study measuring the impact of the pandemic found that 11.38 million U.S. households welcomed a new pet last year, reinforcing the important place animals hold in our lives. Pets have an overwhelmingly positive effect on human wellness. Scientific studies have shown that owning a pet can lead to decreased blood pressure, decreased cholesterol levels, decreased triglyceride levels, decreased feelings of loneliness, increased exercise and outdoor activities, and increased opportunities for socialization.

Record Growth in the Pet Industry

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) announced the pet industry has reached $123.6 billion in sales in 2021, the highest level in history. Considering that 70% of US households own at least one pet and 95% consider their pet to be a part of their family, Zoomies is well-positioned to be the nexus for pet owners, pet-related suppliers, and pet-friendly businesses to socialize, support, and learn from each other in a hyperlocal community.

About Zoomies Pet LLC

Founded in 2021, Zoomies Pet LLC is dedicated to providing a safe, fun, educational and helpful social platform for everyone who enjoys, cares for, helps, serves, and loves pets. The app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

