NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The rising incidence of kidney stone disease will drive the nephrostomy devices market in the forthcoming years. Kidney stones are allied with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal failure, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. These kidney stones also affect the kidney function, in turn, obstructing ureter while blocking the urine flow. As a result, nephrostomy devices are increasingly being deployed to restore the kidney function by temporary draining off the blocked urine, in turn, booting the nephrostomy devices market growth. Analysts have predicted that the nephrostomy devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770973/?utm_source=PRN

Market Overview

Increasing incidence of kidney stone disease

One of the growth drivers of the global nephrostomy devices market is the increasing incidence of kidney stone disease. The kidney stone diseases affect the kidney function, thereby nephrostomy devices are used to restore the kidney function by temporary draining off the blocked urine.

Lack of skilled urologist

One of the challenges in the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market is the lack of skilled urologist. The lack of skilled urologists increases the probability of improper treatment, causing harm to patients with catheter-associated infections and non-infectious catheter-related complications such as pain and hemorrhage which is expected to hinder the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the nephrostomy devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers are constantly focusing on improving their products and technologies to stay competitive in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770973/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

