The Netflix for Love, Dating & Relationships: Start-Up Touching Hearts in the US

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Destination®, dubbed The Netflix for everything love, dating and relationships is making waves and touching hearts ahead of its U.S. launch. Recent lucrative content acquisitions, distribution and tech partnerships will see The Love Destination launching on over 8 million consumer-electronic devices in the U.S. in 2018.

New research by Cigna has found that America is on the brink of a loneliness epidemic, with almost half of Americans suffering loneliness, affecting mental and physical health. A new digital TV service, The Love Destination, dubbed the 'Netflix for everything love, dating and relationships' aims to help alleviate loneliness and inspire and empower women.

In a digital TV landscape traditionally dominated by the big players such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, The Love Destination® is redefining digital TV and carving out its own path with a powerful and highly engaged niche market, while helping to solve a global human problem – loneliness.

New research by Cigna has found that America is on the brink of a loneliness epidemic, with almost half of Americans suffering loneliness, affecting mental and physical health.

"We are passionate about love and believe that love can quite literally change the world, but loneliness and low self-esteem are a huge problem," said The Love Destination Founder and CEO Katia Loisel. Loisel is an internationally renowned relationship and body language expert, with over 19 years experience working in content production and media.

"Our mission is to help alleviate loneliness and inspire and empower women. Providing expert-led online courses, how-to's, lifestyle shows, documentaries and films that help you to connect and make you feel good about love and life."

The Love Destination has already built a substantial following, and in 2018 will launch its new offering: a global digital subscription video-on-demand (V0D) network for everything love, dating and relationships. By combining two massive multi-billion dollar markets: e-Learning (US$163B) and digital TV, the network is re-defining digital TV and filling a void in the $36.5 billion dollar marketplace.

For U.S. $9.95 per month, members will access unlimited expert-led online courses, how to's, lifestyle, documentaries, films and educational content.

"We're all about relationships, so it was important for us to build and connect with our audience organically prior to launching our SVOD offering. This has allowed us to get a feel for the issues our customers face and address a need in the marketplace," Loisel said.

"Millions are searching for information and shows about love and relationships, but it's often from untrustworthy sources, and that compounds the problem. Whether you're single or in a relationship, The Love Destination has content that will not only entertain but will also help you to connect and re-ignite your relationships."

The Love Destination is currently capital raising. It is also filming several productions in New York, Los Angeles and Australia and acquiring content ahead of its U.S. launch. CEO and Founder Katia Loisel will also speak at the "over-the-top" industry at the OTT Executive Summit in New York next month.

Loisel is available for interviews and will be in New York from the 4th to 8th of June and Los Angeles from the 9th to the 14th of June.

For more information, media assets or to arrange an interview, contact:

Natasha Bentley | The Love Destination

natasha@thelovedestination.com

Katia Loisel | The Love Destination |

katia@thelovedestination.com

Skype: katia.loisel

Related Files

The Love Destination Press Release 24th May 2018.pdf

Related Images

the-love-destination-spreads.jpg

The Love Destination Spreads Random Acts of Kindness in New York

The Love Destination team filming the Documentary/Lifestyle Series Random Acts of Kindness in New York.

the-love-destination-founder-and.jpg

The Love Destination Founder and CEO Katia Loisel

The Love Destination Founder and CEO Katia Loisel.

a-new-digital-tv-service-the-love.jpg

A New Digital TV Service The Love Destination Aims to Alleviate Loneliness and Empower Women.

New research by Cigna has found that America is on the brink of a loneliness epidemic, with almost half of Americans suffering loneliness, affecting mental and physical health. A new digital TV service, The Love Destination, dubbed the 'Netflix for everything love, dating and relationships' aims to help alleviate loneliness and inspire and empower women.

the-love-destination-the-netflix.jpg

The Love Destination - The Netflix for everything love, dating and relationships

The Love Destination, dubbed 'The Netflix for everything love, dating and relationships' is launching a global digital subscription video-on-demand (V0D) network for everything love, dating and relationships. Combining two massive markets, e-Learning with and digital TV, The Love Destination allows members to stream unlimited expert-led courses, lifestyle shows, how to's, documentaries and films.

Related Links

The Love Destination

The Love Destination Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-netflix-for-love-dating--relationships-start-up-touching-hearts-in-the-us-300654606.html

SOURCE The Love Destination