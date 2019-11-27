The Netherlands finalist Jelle Kanters announced as the EY Young Tax Professional of the Year 2019

Russia representative Alina Ivanova took second prize, a 10-day visit to one of the EY Area Tax Centers, while Joyeeta Bhakta of Oceania was awarded third prize, an invitation to participate in an EY international client conference where she will have the opportunity to explore the most pertinent issues facing the global business community. The Inclusive Leadership Award went to Borja Rosel Ruiz de Gaona from Spain, voted for by his peers for demonstrating exemplary inclusive leadership skills during the competition.

Jennifer Wishnie, EY Young Tax Professional of the Year sponsor and EY Global Tax Talent Leader, says:

"Each year I am thoroughly impressed with the poise, creativity, determination and knowledge of all participants. Through the competition, the next generation of leaders is advancing their capabilities in in tax technical knowledge, technology skills and transformative leadership to become trusted business advisors.

"The tax environment is constantly transforming to reflect legislative, regulatory and technological changes. Now more than ever, tax is taking a seat at the global table, traversing borders to highlight the power in international and multilateral thinking as well as decision-making. Reflecting this landscape, the competition places a strategic emphasis on digital readiness and innovation."

EY Young Tax Professional of the Year was established by EY in 2010 to reward and foster the next-generation of tax leaders. All competitors are selected by EY member firms in collaboration with local universities and finalists hold their respective home country titles.

This year included candidates from the 17 represented countries to participate in technical workshops, case studies and interviews before a judging panel, which included EY leaders, academics and tax directors from major multinational companies.

To learn more about EY Young Tax Professional of the Year, visit ey.com/ytpy.

