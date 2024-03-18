The Netherlands is a Pioneer and Powerhouse of Agrifood Innovations

Meet with Dutch agrifood experts in San Francisco during the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit and the Future Food-Tech Summit, March 19-22, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a thriving agrifood ecosystem that fosters collaboration among leading companies, government and academia, the Netherlands is a hub for innovation and experimentation in agriculture and food technology. The country is a world leader in food – punching above its weight despite its size – as the second largest agrifood exporter in the world. It is also home to production and R&D operations of all top 10 agrifood companies. Showcasing the Netherlands agrifood prowess, the Invest in Holland network team will be in San Francisco March 19-22 to attend the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit and the Future Food-Tech Summit and meet with other innovators in the sector.

Happening first, the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit is a great opportunity to learn how Dutch agri-tech is future-proofing food. Directly following, the Future Food-Tech Summit will bring together pioneers and visionaries in food technology to explore inventive strategies for expanding alternative protein sources. The Invest in Holland network team is available for meetings to discuss how the Netherlands is driving sustainable agrifood solutions for the future.

"The Netherlands has been intrinsically linked to the agrifood industry for centuries as global leader in food and agriculture technology. Due to our country's physical size, sustainable food innovation has always been high on the Dutch agenda," said Jaap Slothouwer, Executive Director of the Americas for the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA). "This week at both Summits in San Francisco, we will highlight a unique blend of collaboration, innovation and sustainability of the Dutch agrifood sector. We are keen to proving the Netherlands is an ideal location for companies looking to drive positive change in the food industry."

Home to the world's leading agrifood university, Wageningen University and Research (WUR), the Netherlands provides cutting-edge research, talent and collaboration for agrifood companies that choose to invest in Holland. WUR and other multidisciplinary institutions are vital hubs addressing the world's most pressing food challenges, dreaming up global food supply solutions. Outside of academia, research institutes such as Biotech Campus Delft, Planet B.io, NIZO Food Research, Dairy Campus, Foodvalley and Farm of the Future further bolster R&D in agrifood in the Netherlands.

Companies considering international expansion for their business are encouraged to download our agrifood brochure and investment information, which showcase innovation, key industry trends, success stories and investment opportunities. Harnessing the highly collaborative Dutch agrifood ecosystem, companies like Beyond Meat, TiNDLE Foods and ENOUGH, alongside significant players like Kraft Heinz, have already found fertile ground in the Netherlands.

Interested in connecting with NFIA during or after these events? Schedule a meeting with Maaike van Lynden, Qing Marr-Li and Angelique van Helvoort during the summits to learn more.

