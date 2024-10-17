The Netherlands Seeks Innovative Smart Grid Solutions for the Energy Transition

Dutch, U.S. experts to share smart grids expertise and discuss investment opportunities with innovation mission in Boston and Houston, October 21-25, 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands is pursuing solutions to make energy grids smarter, more sustainable and more resilient, as part of the country's efforts to accelerate the global energy transition. In collaboration with the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and the Netherlands Innovation Network in Boston, Dutch energy grid operator Enexis will organize an innovation mission with representatives from across the Dutch energy system supply chain to Boston and Houston on October 21-25, 2024, focused on connecting with U.S.-based companies that can bring innovative smart grid technologies to the Netherlands.

The mission will bring together industry leaders and experts from the U.S. and the Netherlands to learn from each other, exchange best practices and explore the latest advancements and opportunities for smart grid development, energy storage, hydrogen and infrastructure improvement between the American and Dutch energy ecosystems. Through panel discussions, presentations and guided tours of companies and universities, the mission will enable knowledge-sharing and illuminate how U.S.-based firms can apply and develop their sustainable energy innovations in the Netherlands.

"The Netherlands is not just adapting to the future of energy – we are helping to shape it," said Hilde van der Meer, Commissioner for NFIA. "This mission to the U.S. presents a unique opportunity for Dutch and American energy innovators to share expertise, explore new business opportunities and identify innovative solutions to the challenges of modernizing energy infrastructure."

Rutger van der Leeuw, CEO of Enexis Groep, added: "As a grid operator, we are making multi-billion investments to future-proof the energy system. We are strengthening our electricity grid with thousands of kilometres of cables and preparing our gas grid for renewable alternatives. Given these enormous challenges, we must explore how we can leverage innovation to better utilize the capacity of the existing grid and accelerate the construction of a future-proof energy system."

Energy systems in the Netherlands and around the world are facing challenges amid the energy transition, the accelerated pace of electrification and rising market demand. In response, the Netherlands is inviting international companies to develop and scale smart grid technologies within the Dutch ecosystem, thereby powering solutions that can be used worldwide.

Tapping into the country's advanced infrastructure and culture of innovation, businesses are well-positioned to devise energy storage solutions and integrate renewable sources for the grid. The Netherlands is home to world-class energy innovation centers and research facilities, such as KEMA Labs and ElaadNL, where companies can test, demonstrate and certify smart grid solutions. In addition, Dutch technical universities play a pivotal role in generating talent and startups, fueling energy research and collaborating with companies in the sector. With the government, grid operators, companies and universities working together, the Netherlands acts as a launchpad for innovative energy solutions.

For more information about the mission or to learn about smart energy grid solutions in the Netherlands, get in touch with Elmar Bouma, Head of Sector Team Energy at NFIA, at [email protected].

NFIA offers free, confidential assistance to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands and has North American offices located in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.investinholland.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency