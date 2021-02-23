The Network For Regional Healthcare Improvement And The Rockefeller Foundation Launch National Forum On Covid-19 Testing To Reopen K-12 Schools

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As school leaders across the country work to reopen safely for in-person instruction, the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI), with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, announce the launch of a bi-monthly Innovation Series focused on Covid-19 testing in school settings. The new series will feature leaders across the education, public health, and healthcare fields who will share best practices, science-based resources, and engagement strategies for successful implementation of testing in support of returning to in-person instruction. It starts this Friday, February 26 at 1:30 pm ET with a session focused on Testing for America's newly released K-12 Testing Playbook, a step-by-step guide informed by the latest real-world evidence. Participation in the series is free and open to both the public and media.

Science-based testing programs can reduce risk by 50% when combined with masking and distancing and can increase confidence among teachers and parents that it is safe to return to schools. Yet schools face a myriad of logistical, regulatory and financial hurdles in implementing effective testing programs.

"We know children do better when they attend school in person, but the solution is not that simple. It is complex, multi-faceted, and requires a school-centric approach without putting all of the burden and expectations on schools alone," said Jessica Little, Director of the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). "Reopening schools is a national priority but will require a concerted focus on expanding testing capacity and providing schools resources and support to ensure the safety of our children, youth, teachers, staff, and administrators."

"Testing provides a critically important layer of protection alongside masking, distancing, improved ventilation, and good hygiene. "Layered together, these measures create a stronger, more resilient protection to reduce risk of Covid-19 and prevent the virus from spreading in schools and the wider community," said Andrew Sweet, Managing Director of Covid-19 Response and Recovery at The Rockefeller Foundation.

Register here to join the series and receive updates on the upcoming presentations, including:

Friday, February 26 – Based on Testing for America's K-12 Testing Playbook, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, this webinar features technical experts from Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy and Arizona State University College of Health Solutions along with education leaders from Chiefs for Change, a network of school superintendents and state education leaders, who have successfully adopted testing programs.

– Based on Testing for America's K-12 Testing Playbook, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, this webinar features technical experts from Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy and College of Health Solutions along with education leaders from Chiefs for Change, a network of school superintendents and state education leaders, who have successfully adopted testing programs. Tuesday, March 2 – NRHI member Common Ground Health will bring together leaders in public health, healthcare, education, government, and nonprofits to support reopening of schools with a focus on equity for all students. The cross-sector planning group convened by Common Ground Health is informing the use of testing and other measures to keep kids safely in schools.

NRHI member Common Ground Health will bring together leaders in public health, healthcare, education, government, and nonprofits to support reopening of schools with a focus on equity for all students. The cross-sector planning group convened by Common Ground Health is informing the use of testing and other measures to keep kids safely in schools. Tuesday, March 16 – Dr. Phil Levy at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI , will highlight his experience working with multiple school districts in Southeast Michigan as they seek to develop an efficient and effective plan for an in-person return. Key to understanding how to do this is a cohesive COVID-19 testing plan and, as part of his presentation, Dr. Levy will discuss how statistical modeling can be used to estimate the appropriate number of tests to perform and the optimal testing cadence.

This event series is co-sponsored by the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement and The Rockefeller Foundation. The views expressed by the speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the views of the sponsors.

About NRHI

The Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) is a national organization representing nearly 70% of the United States with its Regional Health Improvement Collaboratives (RHICs) and State partner membership. These multi-stakeholder organizations are working in their regions and collaborating across regions to transform the healthcare delivery system and achieve the Triple Aim: improving the patient experience of care, including quality and satisfaction; improving the health of populations; and reducing the per-capita cost of health care. To learn more, visit nrhi.org.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data, and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power, and economic mobility. As a science-driven philanthropy focused on building collaborative relationships with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation seeks to inspire and foster large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity throughout the world by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas, and conversations. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @RockefellerFdn.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation

Related Links

http://www.rockfound.org

