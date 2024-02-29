The NeuralFabric Generative AI Platform Pioneers Micro-Foundation Models to Decrease Costs, Ensure Data Sovereignty and Democratize AI

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of former Microsoft platform engineers and executives believes that the next wave of innovation for Generative AI will be the introduction of high-performance Micro-Foundation Models. With a pre-seed raise of $5M USD, NeuralFabric is partnering with both Fortune 1000 organizations and startups alike in building their AI platform that promises to exponentially scale down the cost of building AI models—and subsequently scale out access to AI for organizations large and small.

"Micro-foundation models are the new applications" said NeuralFabric co-founder John deVadoss. "Generative AI micro-foundation models are about to create a new metaphor for applications. Our platform pioneers a novel approach for this next evolution of both commercial and consumer applications."

"At Roku, we design our payments services around our consumers and the 10' streaming experience. The NeuralFabric platform enables us to build our own generative AI foundation models specific to our needs and has the potential to enable Roku to dramatically improve that consumer payment experience, in the streaming context," said Jason Korosec, Vice President, Roku and Adjunct Professor at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland.

"The Sustain360 platform unleashes the power of data to enable cost-effective strategies for net-zero decarbonization" said Baz Khuti, founder and CEO of Sustain360. "We are building ESG domain-specific micro-foundation models using the NeuralFabric platform, and we see their novel approach further helping reduce carbon emissions, enabling our customers to meet their ESG goals."

Looking for first-mover advantages, organizations across the globe have been racing to find ways to leverage generative AI, but this has resulted in the introduction of critical data safety risks and organizational data sovereignty issues. Facing loss of trust and impact to brand equity, organizations are asking for a better approach to build their own foundation models, without having to make massive CapEx investments or alternatively, vendor lock-in.

Early customers building on the NeuralFabric platform have been able to:

Build their own business-ready foundation models, while reducing the costs and hardware requirements of training and inference by orders of magnitude

Ensure their ability to retain sovereignty over their data, and the security of their customer and partner data

Scale greater organizational access to generative AI by unlocking business value at the departmental, business unit as well as the workgroup level

About NeuralFabric

Founded in 2023, the NeuralFabric generative AI platform, with its pioneering approach to building business-ready micro-foundation models, promises to decrease costs, ensure data sovereignty, and democratize AI for organizations large and small.

