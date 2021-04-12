The NeuroLeadership Institute Announces Launch of ALLY, The First Globally Scalable Solution for Activating Equity in Organizations

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI), a cognitive science-based research consultancy dedicated to making organizations more human since 1998, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking solution, ALLY - The Neuroscience of Advocating for Others. ALLY is the first science-based behavior change program focused on helping organizations identify inequity, increase equity, and drive systematic change.

For over a decade, the NeuroLeadership Institute has provided a world class suite of diversity, equity & inclusion, leadership development, and performance management tools that help organizations become more human. ALLY, is the newest addition to NLI's transformative DE&I journey that has already aided 300+ organizations with their DE&I initiatives and impacted millions of people globally.

ALLY was developed to help leaders transform their organizations to meet employees' expectations of more equitable and inclusive workplaces. It has seen great success through pilot programs at multiple global organizations. Results from ALLY pilot programs show high Behavior Change Percentage (BCP), which measures the number of participants engaging in key behaviors from NLI solutions at least 1-3 times per week. After using ALLY, 100% of participants spoke to someone about allyship and 80% of participants helped amplify the voice of someone not being heard.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of ALLY," said Dr. David Rock, co-founder and CEO of NeuroLeadership Institute. "At NLI we have a saying: 'follow the science, experiment, follow the data.' Ally, like all of our groundbreaking solutions, was built on these principles. If an organization is committed to equity, then ALLY is an essential tool."

In 2013, NLI transformed the way organizations solved the problems of bias and diversity with DECIDE. In 2015 they changed the discussions around inclusion, with INCLUDE. Now in 2021, they are leading the conversations focusing on equity with ALLY.

"Allyship is about creating a workplace that maximizes every person's contribution to the organization," said Mika Liss, President of NeuroLeadership Institute. "ALLY enables an equitable workplace – one where the organization actively seeks to promote and create opportunities for the entire talent pool to contribute and advance."

The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI) is a global neuroscience-backed research-based consultancy and the pioneer of bringing neuroscience to leadership. Since its inception, over 20 years ago, the Institute has united the world's foremost neuroscientists, leadership researchers, and organizational practitioners with the purpose of transforming how we think, develop, and perform. With operations throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific via regional hubs in New York City, London, Sydney and Singapore, NLI is a strategic advisor to hundreds of leading global organizations including over 50% of Fortune 100 companies.

