The NeuroLeadership Institute Expands Diversity Practice Promoting Janet M. Stovall to Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Promotion reflects company's next phase of growth with Stovall's expertise helping businesses dismantle systemic inequity

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI), a cognitive science-based research consultancy dedicated to making organizations more human since 1998, today announced the promotion of Janet M. Stovall to Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

As NLI's global practice leader on DEI, Stovall will impact millions of leaders around the world to advance DEI at their organizations.

Stovall will guide the firm's DEI research agenda, communications, talent and leadership practices and contribute directly to the development of its scalable learning solutions. Her appointment dramatically elevates NLI's long standing commitment to building workplaces where every contributor is empowered to do their best work, speak up, be heard and innovate as part of an equitable and regenerative culture.

"Janet's extensive background and demonstrated commitment to DEI will strengthen NLI's business to drive change and build culture in large, complex organizations," said Dr. David Rock, Co-Founder and CEO of NLI. "In her new role, she will maximize NLI's ability to empower the creation of a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive world from internal efforts, client work, research, and industry expertise. I look forward to this exciting chapter and watching Stovall continue to grow at NLI."

Stovall brings over 20 years of expertise leading diversity initiatives and strategies for a variety of Fortune 500 companies with a proven track record of driving growth and stimulating conversations on DEI. She was previously a senior client strategist at NLI where she used science to make DEI more effective for clients. Prior to NLI, Stovall was senior director, social impact for the UPS Foundation, working to advance UPS's global philanthropy, social impact and community efforts. A global DEI speaker and thought leader, Stovall's three TED talks challenging business to get serious about inclusion have 2.5 million views collectively. Ragan Communications named her among the Top Women in Communications and a Diversity Champion.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to lead NLI's DEI initiatives alongside our talented team as we expand the practice," said Janet Stovall, Global Head of DEI at NLI. "I came to NLI as a self-proclaimed diversity pragmatist with the mission to help organizations deal objectively with the very subjective issue of DEI. I look forward to building a DEI center of excellence to develop and deploy actionable solutions for both employees and clients."

Stovall graduated from Davidson College in Davidson, NC with a bachelor's degree in English. She is a member of the Davidson College Board of Trustees and Davidson College's Commission on Race and Slavery. She holds a master's in Integrated Marketing Communications from Georgetown University, where she was named a member of the Hoya Professional 30, promising individuals who transcend their job descriptions to demonstrate leadership, potential, and excellence in their fields. Further, she holds post-graduate DEI certificates from Cornell University and Yale University.





