NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications



Report Details

The neuromodulation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) submarket is estimated to account for 43.6% share of this market in 2018.



Report Scope

- Global Neuromodulation Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neuromodulation devices market by type:

- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

- Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

- Other Applications

This report discusses the market trends and lists the leading products/pipeline products of each submarket.

- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: the US and Canada

- Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by type of applications: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications

- Our study gives qualitative analysis of the neuromodulation devices market. It discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neuromodulation devices market. This study also provides a SWOT and STEP analysis.

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neuromodulation devices industry:

- Medtronic

- Boston Scientific

- St Jude Medical (Abbott)

- Cyberonics (LivaNova)

- Stryker Corporation

- Nevro Corp.

- SetPoint Medical

- Functional Neuromodulation

- Neurotherapies Reset

- Wringless Implantable Stretchable Electronics (WISE)

- SceneRay

- Mindray



