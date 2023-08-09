The Neuromodulation Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2022 to 2027; The expanding applications of neuromodulation therapies is a major trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuromodulation market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 12.02 % between 2022 and 2027, the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,332.29 million during the forecast period. The expanding applications of neuromodulation therapies is a major trend in the market. The use of neuromodulation therapies is being researched for a growing number of applications outside of their current indications. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation are two neuromodulation treatments being researched for their potential use in the rehabilitation of stroke victims. Additionally, these treatments are intended to lessen brain activity and promote neuroplasticity, promoting both motor recovery and functional improvement after a stroke. Neuromodulation therapies aim to control neural activity and lessen cravings by focusing on brain areas associated with addiction pathways, assisting people in overcoming substance usage and addictive behaviors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuromodulation Market

Neuromodulation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing awareness of initiatives and access to healthcare is a key factor driving market growth. Numerous governmental and commercial organizations are working to increase understanding of neurological illnesses and sufferers' access to healthcare. The World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with various partners and stakeholders to increase epilepsy patients' access to healthcare. The International Neuromodulation Society is a nonprofit organization devoted to the advancement of neuromodulation science and public knowledge of it. Through meetings, peer-reviewed papers, illuminating content, and chapter websites, it also disseminates information and advances the neuromodulation discipline. Additionally, companies like LivaNova are making efforts to raise awareness of neurological illnesses. The number of governmental and commercial organizations financing research projects to learn more about the physiology of neurological illnesses is growing.

For instance, to increase the advancement of neuroscience research, Abbott Laboratories and NIH collaborated on the BRAIN initiative. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Abbott Laboratories will contribute its neuromodulation technologies, such as directional DBS, SCS, and dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapies, to studies pertaining to these NIH initiatives to investigate their potential applications in the treatment of persistent pain and progressive movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease (PD). Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Data Covered in Neuromodulation market report-

Detailed information on factors, including driver details

Market segmentation by Product (Implantable neuromodulation devices and External neuromodulation devices), End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Precise estimation of the neuromodulation market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies

the growth of crowdfunding market companies A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Neuromodulation Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the data center cooling solutions market are Abbott Laboratories, Axonics Inc., BioWave Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainsWay Ltd., Cognito Therapeutics, electroCore Inc., Evren Technologies Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NEURONETICS Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., PathMaker Neurosystems Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., ShiraTronics, Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd., Thync Global Inc., and Ziv HealthCare Ltd.

Company Offerings

Abbott Laboratories, Axonics Inc. - The company offers neuromodulation such as neurostimulation devices for pain management and neurological disorders.

The company offers neuromodulation such as neurostimulation devices for pain management and neurological disorders. Axonics Inc. - The company offers neuromodulation such as sacral neuromodulation systems for bladder and bowel control.

The company offers neuromodulation such as sacral neuromodulation systems for bladder and bowel control. Medtronic Plc - The company offers neuromodulation such as deep brain stimulation systems and spinal cord stimulation for neurological disorders.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neuromodulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,332.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Axonics Inc., BioWave Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainsWay Ltd., Cognito Therapeutics, electroCore Inc., Evren Technologies Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NEURONETICS Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., PathMaker Neurosystems Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., ShiraTronics, Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd., Thync Global Inc., and Ziv HealthCare Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global neuromodulation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global neuromodulation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Implantable neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Implantable neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Implantable neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Implantable neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Implantable neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 External neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on External neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on External neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on External neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on External neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 109: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 110: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Axonics Inc.

Exhibit 116: Axonics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Axonics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Axonics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Axonics Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 120: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 BrainsWay Ltd.

Exhibit 125: BrainsWay Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: BrainsWay Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: BrainsWay Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 electroCore Inc.

Exhibit 128: electroCore Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: electroCore Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: electroCore Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 131: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.10 NeuroMetrix Inc.

Exhibit 140: NeuroMetrix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: NeuroMetrix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: NeuroMetrix Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 NEURONETICS Inc.

Exhibit 143: NEURONETICS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NEURONETICS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: NEURONETICS Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Nevro Corp.

Exhibit 146: Nevro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nevro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Nevro Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 149: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Exhibit 154: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 ShiraTronics

Exhibit 160: ShiraTronics - Overview



Exhibit 161: ShiraTronics - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: ShiraTronics - Key offerings

12.17 Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Theranica Bio Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

