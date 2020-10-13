The Nevada Poll™ Shows Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump Neck and Neck in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Nevada Poll™ conducted on behalf of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually tied with Republican President Donald Trump three weeks before Election Day. Biden's 2 percentage-point lead in Nevada is within the poll's margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The Nevada Poll™ was conducted by Washington, D.C.-based WPA Intelligence. It surveyed 512 likely Nevada voters from Oct. 7-11 via land-line telephone and online contact.

Former Vice President Biden had the support of 44 percent of poll respondents, and President Trump was backed by 42 percent of participants. Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen was in third place with 3 percent and Independent American nominee Don Blankenship was in fourth place with support from 1 percent of poll participants. According to polling results, 4 percent supported "None of These Candidates," a ballot choice in Nevada, while 6 percent remained undecided.

Additionally, the Review-Journal, in partnership with AARP Nevada, has produced a six-part congressional interview and voter education web/video series, interviewing Nevada candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives about Social Security, Medicare, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and other topics, and providing answers to important frequently asked questions about mail-in voting and other election changes this year.

"The shared objectives of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada for this initiative are to provide objective voter education and to help citizens make informed choices about the 2020 election, particularly regarding topics of interest to those 50 and older in our community," Review-Journal Executive Editor and Senior Vice President for News Glenn Cook said.

Non-partisan AARP Nevada's focus is to shine light on issues facing voters 50+ and their families during the current election cycle.

"Our continued partnership with the Review-Journal is all about giving voters the information they need to make informed decisions on Election Day," said Maria Moore, AARP Nevada's State Director. "By partnering with Nevada's largest news organization, we're able to bring the issues facing aging Nevadans to the forefront."

Details about The Nevada Poll™ and WPA Intelligence are available at reviewjournal.com.

