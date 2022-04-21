The New $100,000 Sunday Squeeze Tournament Debuts at Americas Cardroom on April 24th for Just $11

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The accolades keep coming for US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom. Their new tourney schedule got underway on April 3rd to rave reviews and now it's being augmented with the $11 buy-in $100,000 GTD Sunday Squeeze later this month.

"Our worldwide player base has been growing in leaps and bounds, with no end in sight," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Many of the tourneys in our new schedule are designed with this in mind and the Sunday Squeeze is a perfect example."

The Sunday Squeeze - New Tourney Alert! 100K GTD Freezeout - Starts Sunday, April 24th

The multi-flight Sunday Squeeze debuts on April 24th, offering a massive $100,000 GTD prize pool for a very affordable $11 buy-in. Additionally, it's a fast-moving Freezeout tournament which allows no re-entries and has a runtime of just 3 hours.

But what really sets it apart is that all six Day 1 Flights are squeezed into one day, Sunday. Flight times are at 4am, 6am, 8am, 10am, 12pm and 2pm ET, so players in all time zones can take part.

Qualifiers then advance to the Day 2 on the same Sunday at 6pm ET.

The Sunday Squeeze is the latest addition to Americas Cardroom's new tournament schedule. The new schedule features bigger prize pools, tournaments with faster structures, more satellites, and brand-new events daily.

More information on the Sunday Squeeze is available at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cash out reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

