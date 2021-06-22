The New ADA-Compliant Zephyr Presrv™ Beverage Cooler and Dual Zone Wine Cooler Offer Flexibility, Ease of Use, and a Host of Innovative Features

The Presrv Beverage Cooler and Dual Zone Wine Cooler height can be adjusted below 32-inches underneath countertops to meet ADA standards . Both units feature PreciseTemp™ temperature control for maintaining accurate temperatures, and Active Cooling Technology to ensure even cooling. The user can easily adjust the temperature and control the lighting with the intuitive Electronic Capacitive Touch Controls.

Great design should be accessible to everyone and we strive to elevate the kitchen as a center for well-being.

The ADA-compliant Presrv™ Beverage Cooler features a Full-Extension Wood Rack to perfectly chill wines and craft brews, and two adjustable glass shelves that hold 7 bottles and 112 12oz cans. One of the coldest units on the market, the Beverage Cooler has a Dual-Pane, Low-E Argon-Filled Glass Door, with a strong magnetic seal. The cooler is ENERGY STAR® rated and goes down to 34-degrees Fahrenheit, which is the ideal temperature for storing soda and beer. The ADA-compliant Presrv™ Beverage Cooler offers the ultimate in flexibility with solid stainless steel and glass front door options.

Designed with two distinct temperature zones for storing both red and white wines, the ADA-compliant Presrv™ Dual Zone Wine Cooler features four Full-Extension Wood Racks and a large diameter 7-bottle rack for bottles such as Champagne, Pinot Noir, or Bordeaux. The cooler holds up to 37 bottles and features 3-color LED Lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber. The unit is designed with high quality materials and efficient compressors, which contribute to its virtually silent performance.

"We believe great design should be accessible to everyone and we strive to elevate the kitchen as a center for self-expression, family, and well-being," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "We have seen a growing increase in the demand for ADA-compliant appliances and we're excited to unveil our Presrv Wine and Beverage Coolers designed for Americans living with disabilities."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with the introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information on the select wall, island, and insert models compatible with Zephyr Connect, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

https://zephyronline.com/

