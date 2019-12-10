The New American Dream: How One Woman Is Ending the Mom Struggle by Sharing How They Can Stay Home, Raise Their Kids and Make Great Money

CANTON, Mich., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "How Can I Make Money from Home with Kids?" "How do I know if these jobs are legitimate?" These are questions so many moms are asking and Tried and True Mom Jobs has launched a new site to provide answers.

Tried and True Mom Jobs announced over 550k monthly site visitors proving a shift in the American Dream narrative. For many, the dream of owning a home is now "being there" for their kids and contributing financially.

Whitney Bonds, Founder of TriedandTrueMomJobs.com with husband Brian and children Whitney Bonds, Founder of TriedandTrueMomJobs.com

Bonds' site showcases moms working from home, sharing what they do, how much they earn, and how they do it with kids. One mom interviewed homeschools her three children and earns over $400,000 per year by repairing foreclosed homes and outsources 100% of the work.

"Most millennials value experience over things, but the idea of owning their 'work-life experience' is new. Moms want to be there for their kids, but today two incomes are almost essential to live comfortably," says Whitney Bonds, founder of Tried and True Mom Jobs. "It was hard to cut through the scams, so I only wanted to share options that moms were doing

today," says Bonds.

Bonds, 30, was a pregnant Marketing Manager hoping to make money from home. With the due date of her second child quickly approaching, Bonds searched for answers to work from home online but couldn't find any. Her helpful website is a free resource to millions of Americans. About 90% are American millennial women looking to have the best of both worlds; raising their

kids and making money from home. The site now earns Bonds a six-figure income.

TriedandTrueMomJobs.com is top ranking in Google searches for 'stay at home mom jobs' and other related keywords.

Click here to learn more about TriedandTrueMomJobs.com and how the site is leading parents in their search to enjoy the best of both worlds.

