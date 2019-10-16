The New and Improved Highline Wellness is Here!

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After eight months of listening to their community and the feedback shared, Highline Wellness has launched a new and improved product line . Customers now have access to an updated custom formulated product suite that is made using only all-natural ingredients and flavoring. Highline Wellness provides natural, affordable, and effective CBD supplements to give everyone access to a happier, healthier, and more peaceful state of mind and body. The products improve sleep, reduce inflammation, relieve anxiety, provide mental clarity, and allow for peace of mind - without overthinking it.





Learn How CBD Works: https://highlinewellness.com/pages/cbd-101

Highline Wellness products now include:

CBD Night Gummies infused with melatonin,

CBD Day Gummies infused with turmeric,

CBD Mint Drops,

CBD Citrus Drops, and

CBD Body Cream



The new and improved product suite will be available online for fast delivery anywhere in the United States as well as launching into top retailers. Lord + Taylor will carry the Highline Wellness Body Cream in 38 stores including e-commerce later this year, the flagship Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City will debut the Highline Wellness line and Beverly Hills Apothecary is set to be a retail partner with brand in the West Coast.





(We believe that everyone has the right to

happiness and wellness, no matter who

they are or where they live. We provide safe,

reliable and affordable products quickly, so

you can get the relief, focus, and rest you

want, when you need it.) - Highline Wellness Team

Farryn Weiner, (Brand Architect and Highline Wellness' newest Advisory Board Member), was responsible for putting together a team to re-create the packaging, voice and website based on what Highline Wellness learned over the last 8 months since the initial launch. Danielle Bernstein, one of the advisors introduced by Farryn, was responsible for recruiting a designer, and handled the copy and overall vision of the project.





The Highline Wellness influencer market share is getting lots of positive attention. The team took the top three CBD methods and made the best products for the quality of raw materials, complementary ingredients, and affordability. The influencer market share is a bi-product of the best in class products. Fans of the brand across social media include Danielle Bernstein, Nina Agdal, Claudia Oshry, Jason Tarick, Alyssa Lynch, and Melissa Wood Health.

For more information, visit https://highlinewellness.com/

