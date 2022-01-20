The New Ascend Innovation Village in Lagoon Valley Furthers Vacaville's Commitment to Life Science and Bio-manufacturing

VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Bay Area is the world leader in Life Science. Vacaville has been successful at attracting top biotech companies, including Genentech and just recently the Boston-based Agenus. Lagoon Valley provides additional space for biotech combined with retail, recreation, and a wide variety of new homes, as part of California's first environmentally sustainable, master-planned community of its kind. The 50-acre, 700,000 square foot campus within Lagoon Valley will provide quality class "A" offices, R&D, and bio-manufacturing space. Ascend offers technologically advanced design customized to specific business needs through innovations in ventilation, passive and active solar, sustainable material selection, water reclamation and state-of-the-art digital connectivity. The site is conveniently located, with easy access to Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Sacramento, and Silicon Valley. Proximity to all four of Northern California's international airports make nearly any destination in the world accessible in less than 24 hours.

According to Don Burrus, Vacaville's Director of Economic Development Services, "The City is enthusiastically encouraging companies to relocate here. The abundant local resources include an infrastructure that provides reliable support services to Lagoon Valley. The location, with proximity to major universities and our expedited permit processing, provides access to a highly educated workforce. In addition, Vacaville will create an incentive package to make it a top choice for businesses." "Ascend provides the type of cutting-edge, customizable, and sustainable commercial space that companies are looking for," says Curt Johansen, Lagoon Valley's Director of Development. "It allows businesses to offer their employees an environment that is amenity-rich, where they can be highly productive, but also unwind and be inspired."

"Ascend provides the type of cutting-edge, customizable, and sustainable commercial space that companies are looking for," says Curt Johansen, Lagoon Valley's Director of Development. "It allows businesses to offer their employees an environment that is amenity-rich, where they can be highly productive, but also unwind and be inspired."

The high-tech offices will include under floor air distribution, providing a 13% reduction in occupant-generated pollutants, a touchless workplace (touchless doors, sinks, toilets, etc.), and state-of-the-art technology in air circulation filtration. Indoor amenities include fitness and food options and an Event Center, as well as plenty of outdoor activities like swimming, basketball, tennis, pickleball, bocce, volleyball, and a championship golf course, all connected by a pedestrian colonnade and outdoor walking trails. Not as far away from big city life as it feels, there is quick and easy access to freeways I-80, I-680, and I-505. For private aircraft, Vacaville's Nut Tree Airport is just a few minutes away, and for Silicon Valley commuters Vacaville's Amtrak station is just 10 minutes away. There will be ample on-site parking as well.

According to Don Burrus, Vacaville's Director of Economic Development Services, "The City is enthusiastically encouraging companies to relocate here. The abundant local resources include an infrastructure that provides reliable support services to Lagoon Valley. The location, with proximity to major universities and our expedited permit processing, provides access to a highly educated workforce. In addition, Vacaville will create an incentive package to make it a top choice for businesses."

Lagoon Valley is a sustainable community with green building practices that go above and beyond California's high standards. Seventy-three percent of the land in Lagoon Valley is dedicated to recreation and open space, including a 400-acre public park, a 71-acre wetland preserve, and a 1,300-acre land trust. It is committed to housing diversity, including low-income, age-qualified, and multi-generational housing. Its 14 pedestrian- and bike-friendly neighborhoods will be interconnected with trails that offer easy non-vehicular access to adjoining villages, the Town Center, an organic farm, numerous neighborhood parks, and protected open space.

For more information on Ascend, visit http://lagoon-valley.com/ascend/ . Lagoon Valley broke ground in June and anticipates its first residents will occupy new homes in early 2023. To learn more, visit Lagoon-Valley.com .

Founded in 1984 in Seattle by founder, Fred W. Grimm, Triad Development has grown into a diversified real estate development company with properties throughout the country, and offices in Washington and Northern California. Through entrepreneurial passion and a focus on environmental conservation, Triad exhibits a visionary spirit that continues to be its driving force. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.triaddev.com.

Contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

3109905752

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend Lagoon Valley