GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet owners everywhere know that having a furry friend at home means making all sorts of memories and also being prepared for anything along the way. To keep the fun times rolling, pet parents can now reach for the new, no-hassle BISSELL Cordless Pet Stain Eraser™ PowerBrush portable carpet cleaner to conveniently tackle pet messes anywhere in the house.

The new BISSELL® Cordless Pet Stain Eraser™ PowerBrush helps pet parents say goodbye to stains, anywhere they appear.

"The Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush makes pet stain removal and the cleanup of everyday messes easier and more effective—a must for every pet parent!" said Lauren Fuller, brand manager of portable deep cleaners for BISSELL Homecare, Inc. "This product is the only portable carpet cleaner we offer with a rotating brush that powers through tough messes with little effort. With its cordless convenience and ready-to-use formula, this little cleaner is truly grab-and-go."

The innovative Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush is designed to ensure stains and odors are gone for good and offers nearly 25 percent more suction than the previous model. With this device, pet parents can be confident knowing they won't have to scramble for paper towels and spray cleaners every time there's a mess, stain or spill to clean up.

Some helpful, time-saving features of the Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush include:

Dir tLifter® PowerBrushes to help lift, loosen and remove tough pet stains from carpet, upholstery and rugs.

to help lift, loosen and remove tough pet stains from carpet, upholstery and rugs. Cordless Convenience with up to 20 minutes of run time, letting you clean up any mess, anywhere.

with up to 20 minutes of run time, letting you clean up any mess, anywhere. Powerful Suction that can help lift stains from any surface.

that can help lift stains from any surface. Ready-to-Use Formula is pre-mixed so you can turn it on and go without adding water.

is pre-mixed so you can turn it on and go without adding water. Easy Cleanup with removable tanks, brush roll and suction lens, which provide easy access to quickly clean out whatever the brush picks up.

As of October 2020, the BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush will be available at retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $119.99. For more information about this new product, please visit here.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances, based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners and cleaning formulas. For more on the BISSELL complete line of floor care products, visit https://www.bissell.com.

