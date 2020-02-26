The New Bolthouse Farms to Showcase Plant-Powered Product Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing to life its vision of Plants Powering People™, Bolthouse Farms will reveal an ambitious lineup of healthier and more functional products at Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show, March 5-7, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. These new product innovations will be on display against a dynamic backdrop of an interactive live painting experience by Los Angeles-based mixed-media artist TYP. The art piece, which will represent the Company's ongoing transformation, breakthrough innovations and its vision, will come to life over two days at the Bolthouse Farms booth, Hall A #557.

"Under new ownership and leadership, product innovation is fueling our growth once again in the form of new categories, line extensions and flavors," said Bill Levisay, President, Bolthouse Farms Brands. "The products we're launching, ranging from Protein Keto beverages to functional shots to CBD products, are reflective of our vision and passion for guiding a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles without compromising flavor."

The portfolio of new Bolthouse Farms products includes three new beverage lines, as well as new flavors and line extensions for protein shakes, juices and dressings.

New Beverage Lines

Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto™ : Keto is a lifestyle that follows a strict set of guidelines which may be complicated for some consumers. To help, the company is launching four ready-to-drink Protein Keto beverages. The lineup of beverages, available now in Dark Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee and Matcha flavors, provides convenience, great flavor and simplification to the Keto lifestyle.

: Keto is a lifestyle that follows a strict set of guidelines which may be complicated for some consumers. To help, the company is launching four ready-to-drink Protein Keto beverages. The lineup of beverages, available now in Dark Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee and Matcha flavors, provides convenience, great flavor and simplification to the Keto lifestyle. Bolthouse Farms BOLTS™: Functional shots are seeing tremendous growth and acceptance by consumers but can be pricey. BOLTS are quick jolts of juice and functional ingredients available at an accessible price point. Grounded in the inherent nutrition of carrots, BOLTS all start with a base of carrot juice and are fueled by super foods with specific functional benefits – Immunity, Digestion, Energy, Wellness and Metabolism.

Functional shots are seeing tremendous growth and acceptance by consumers but can be pricey. BOLTS are quick jolts of juice and functional ingredients available at an accessible price point. Grounded in the inherent nutrition of carrots, BOLTS all start with a base of carrot juice and are fueled by super foods with specific functional benefits – Immunity, Digestion, Energy, Wellness and Metabolism. With the CBD food and beverage segment rapidly emerging, and functional beverages seeing notable growth, Bolthouse Farms has put its plant-powered expertise into the category with CBD Functional Infusions and CBD Coffee Beverages. Both lines provide refreshing, easily drinkable and functional beverages with the added benefits of CBD. These CBD lines will be available in mid-2020.

New Flavors and Line Extensions

As consumers continue to seek out protein beverages, Bolthouse Farms has added the new Protein Plus® Dutch Chocolate Banana flavor to its popular Protein Plus lineup. The new flavor leverages the popular and delicious combination of both banana and chocolate flavors, while providing 30 grams of protein, 21 vitamins & minerals and no artificial flavors or colors.

flavor to its popular lineup. The new flavor leverages the popular and delicious combination of both banana and chocolate flavors, while providing 30 grams of protein, 21 vitamins & minerals and no artificial flavors or colors. As the leader in the carrot juice market, consumers value and trust Bolthouse Farms' unrivaled expertise in the category. The introduction of Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice adds antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to the premium juice line in direct response to consumer demand for higher functional beverages.

juice adds antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to the premium juice line in direct response to consumer demand for higher functional beverages. Made with yogurt and no artificial preservatives or flavors, Bolthouse Farms® Refrigerated Dressings deliver extraordinary taste with less fat and fewer calories than other leading brands. Three new flavors – Honey BBQ Ranch, Pomegranate Poppy Seed, and Lemon Basil – will appeal to a broad range of consumers with flavors they are asking for.

A flurry of activity awaits attendees of the Natural Products Expo West at the Bolthouse Farms booth. All new products will be available for taste testing and artist TYP will be available for Instagram-ready photos (don't forget to tag #bolthousefarms) as he brings his artwork to life Thursday and Friday of the show. Visit the Bolthouse Farms booth in Hall A #557.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Bolthouse Farms

Related Links

https://www.bolthouse.com/

