The new book by Carlos R. Mota, "The Teacher and the Student", is a versatile story that reflects the circumstances of a child to achieve a happy life

This is a unique and exciting novel that tells the story of an orphan child who is adopted by a Hispanic family. This first part, raw and tender at the same time, takes place in a realistic environment that oscillates between the sadness of abandonment and the compensation of gratitude. Charles Torres, the protagonist, takes us by the hand into the world that he has lived—tortuous at times, hilarious in others—that a stroke of luck transmutes it into an opportunity that he takes full advantage.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Carlos R. Mota's new book, "The Teacher and the Student," is a novel that shows the praxis that students progress is successful when parents are fully involved in the education of their children. Written for parents, students and teachers, this work is a must read.

Readers who wish to experience this tender and original work can purchase "The Teacher and the Student" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

