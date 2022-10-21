The new book by Susanna Cantoral, Ms. Willard and Her Life-Changing Advice: Stay Home! is a wonderful story for the whole family, which recounts the determination of a teacher to educate her students about COVID-19.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The recent release of the book Ms. Willard and her life-changing advice: Stay Home! by Susanna Cantoral, from the editorial Page Publishing is a wonderful book where the author makes an incredible connection between courage and the fragility of life.

Susanna Cantoral

There are moments when we believe that we have already given everything, however, new challenges are presented to us, regardless of age, and other factors. But those adverse conditions and trials are necessary to really start to live and to be happy. Moreover, love and instruct yourself, sing, take action, be grateful, and of course, help those who need you.

Susanna Cantoral was born in the Dominican Republic, where she studied to be a teacher at UNPHU University. Because she believes in the power of education, she continued her studies in the area of child development and school administration at a community college in the State of California and obtained a diplomat from Harvard University about families' engagement in their children's education. She has been teaching in the United States for over twenty years. Mrs. Cantoral is a researcher about children's interests and behaviors. She also loves to instruct parents and guardians through workshops and conferences pertaining to the implementation of reading as a family activity. She is the author of several books, for both adults and children, but this is the first one to publish.

This work is part of a series of Ms. Willard and her life-changing advice. On this occasion, the second-grade educator, advises her students on different opportunities, to stay home to prevent getting sick from the coronavirus. In this book, you will also find, that the more educated you are on a subject, the more likely you are to succeed. That is to say, the short story highlights education as the measure par excellence to overcome the fear of any eventuality that may come to humanity.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ms. Willard and Her Lives Changing Advises" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925150/9781662491603_FC.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing