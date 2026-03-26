The new Broadband Battery from GS Yuasa Energy Solutions Provides High Performance and Long Life Even in the Hottest Climates

Key Takeaways:

The PYB Broadband battery from GYES is optimized for both performance and lifespan.

High performance and long life in uncontrolled environments.

Independent product testing of GSY lead products demonstrates that they last longer than the competition.

ROSWELL, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Yuasa Energy Solutions Inc. (GYES) announces the release of the new GS Yuasa (GSY) Broadband high-temperature battery for cable TV markets with integrated handles for easy and safe installation. Compared to competitive offerings, it offers longer life, even in the extremes of uncontrolled environments.

Cable TV, Broadband enclosure

Known as the PYB battery, it is built using the same HT X Alloy™ lead purity standard and long-life features found in other GSY lead products. Independent testing of the GSY lead products continue to demonstrate that these products last longer. With greater than ten years of design life at 25°C (more than five years at temperatures of 35°C), this lead technology is already in broad use with Tier 1 telecommunications carriers.

"We're excited to bring GS Yuasa's proven, best‑in‑class lead battery technology to the CATV market. Our new PYB Broadband batteries are built with the same proven, consistent, and reliable quality that defines our Telecom (PWL/PYL) and UPS (SWU) Series products," said Bill Moll, President of GYES. "The HT X Alloy used across our product portfolio delivers the long service life demanded in these high‑temperature environments."

HT X Alloy maintains tightly controlled trace elements that extend lifespan in high temperature environments. It enhances other long-life features like their proprietary additives, calcium to add strength to lead plate grids, and tin to improve bonding. The result is a high-temperature lead battery with exceptional lead purity standards with optimized performance and life. The PYB battery meets or exceeds industry standards for AGM/VRLA batteries and will start shipping in the US market starting April 2026. Contact us today and begin having your battery investment last longer. PYB12V110TT Spec Sheet

About GYES: GS Yuasa is a Japanese corporation known for quality and global ﬁrsts. GS Yuasa globally produces batteries, in different chemistries, serving many markets and applications. Our advanced technologies have proven successes in American markets with Lithium and Lead-acid in Telecom, UPS, Alarm (Fire & Security), Energy Storage, Emergency Lighting, and other applications.

Media contact:

Bill Cunningham GS Yuasa Energy Solutions

+1 6787624818

[email protected]

SOURCE GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc.