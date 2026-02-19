The New Care Continuity Platform, Nura, Ends Episodic Care Management

Nura builds on the foundation of CCM and RPM to deliver true longitudinal care, closing the gaps that occur between visits and beyond program boundaries

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsien today announced the launch of Nura, a new Care Continuity Platform designed to extend care beyond the structural limits of traditional CMS care management programs such as Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). While these programs have advanced care delivery over the past decade, they were built around defined structures and eligibility criteria rather than the full, evolving reality of a patient's longitudinal journey.

Nura Care Continuity Platform

Clinical care itself is not the problem. Physicians are diagnosing accurately, treatment protocols are stronger than ever, and digital monitoring tools have expanded access to meaningful data. Yet despite these advances, continuity still breaks down between visits. Patients' needs evolve month to month, risk fluctuates, engagement shifts, and support often depends on whether a patient qualifies for or remains enrolled in a specific program.

CCM and RPM were critical steps forward in addressing care gaps. However, they were not designed to dynamically adapt to changing patient needs in real time or to seamlessly transition patients across care pathways without operational friction. As a result, care teams frequently manage patients across siloed workflows, while patients experience care as episodic rather than continuous.

Nura introduces a new category: Care Continuity

Unlike traditional program-based approaches, Nura is built around continuous patient alignment rather than episodic enrollment. Patients enroll once into Nura, where vital signs, engagement signals, and health trends are monitored longitudinally. Nura's AI engine continuously evaluates patient needs and dynamically aligns them with appropriate care pathways, including RPM, CCM, and other support models, as those needs evolve over time.

This model focuses on patients' daily health needs through continuous monitoring and removes the burden of manual transitions, reactive enrollment cycles, and fragmented tracking, freeing practices and physicians to focus on clinical care. It makes care more continuous, scalable, and responsive to patients' evolving needs, improving the experience across the entire journey.

"CMS care management programs significantly improved access and structure in outpatient care, but they were not designed to deliver true continuity," said Hamed Ahmadi, CEO of Medsien. "The most vulnerable moments in healthcare occur between visits, when patients' needs change but systems remain static. Nura was built to solve that problem. We are not replacing CCM or RPM. We are creating the connective layer that allows them to function as part of a continuous, adaptive care model."

Today, Nura enables continuous care for more than 100,000 patients nationwide, with programs reporting approximately 95 percent patient satisfaction. The platform is backed by Medsien's nationwide team of over 100 care partners and reflects the company's commitment to technology-enabled, patient-centered care.

With the launch of Nura, Medsien signals a shift in the industry from program-based care management to true care continuity.

About Medsien

Founded in 2018, Medsien is a healthcare technology company dedicated to making care continuous, efficient, and patient-centered. Nura, Medsien's Care Continuity Platform, extends care beyond traditional care management programs by providing longitudinal monitoring and dynamic care alignment across evolving patient needs.

