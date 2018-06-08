The "New CIVIQ Experience" Launched Today At The US Conference Of Mayors

As one of the top branding opportunities for cities, campuses, convention centers and more, CIVIQ's new WayPoint screens are designed to be compelling, attractive and user friendly. CIVIQ teamed up with Reality Interactive to build new content—simple, easy to use and vibrant. "Interested in ensuring that the CIVIQ Experience is a helpful and lasting part of the urban landscape, we focused on four guiding principles of design," said Reality Interactive's Creative Director, Douglas Hampton-Dowson.

Serving always as a gateway to the community--honest, contextual and timely "Right here, Right now!" Providing information that is immediately useful Clarity of intent and purpose for all functions Simple to use, for every user

"The result of our collaboration, combining CIVIQ's market experience and Reality's creative expertise, is a wow," said CIVIQ President and CEO, Gerry Burns. "Our digital, interactive screens are brighter, smarter and more valuable than any other kiosk. CIVIQ has always provided the best and most innovative urban rugged hardware and we are now providing the best and most innovative software to showcase a community's brand and keep its residents and visitors informed and connected."

To see the new CIVIQ Experience in action, join us at the US Conference of Mayors at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, June 8-11, where CIVIQ is a top sponsor of the event and where we will exhibit our exciting content management software.

About CIVIQ Smartscapes

CIVIQ Smartscapes is an innovative smart city company. Our unique people-centered technology and street level presence helps communities connect, compete and innovate. Designed to inform, inspire and support people where they live, work or travel, CIVIQ's WayPoint network connects people to their community in new ways. CIVIQ's customized, networked solutions offer an array of benefits to communities, including new revenue opportunities; fast public Wi-Fi; easy access to local services; improved mobility and transportation; and enhanced public safety and security. To learn more about the CIVIQ Experience, please visit www.CIVIQSmartscapes.com

