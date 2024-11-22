The New Clinically Integrated Network of Indiana Launches to Improve Access, Quality, and Affordability of Healthcare Statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health centers across the state of Indiana have joined together to transform the delivery and payment of healthcare across the state to improve health equity by launching the Clinically Integrated Network of Indiana (CINI). These health centers will continue to operate as separate organizations but will work collaboratively to improve health outcomes for 350,000 Hoosiers through initiatives using data to drive improvement, establishing evidence-based practices and workflows, and sharing resources to improve efficiencies. Patients of CINI's health centers will continue to benefit from the services of their current health care provider teams without a change in site, service, or expense.

CINI establishes partnerships between key healthcare stakeholders and providers and health insurance plans, such as Anthem, CareSource, Managed Health Services, MDwise and Humana. The network is also actively working with state government agencies to ensure alignment with Indiana's healthcare priorities and the health needs of our residents.

"We believe that our state deserves the delivery of high-value whole-person health care. CINI will allow health centers to provide better care and reduce costs by collectively becoming more accountable for the value of the care they deliver. This collaboration is all about unity in community," said Angela Boyer, Chief Executive Officer of CINI.

The formation of CINI reflects a growing national movement toward clinically integrated networks that enable providers to work together under shared clinical protocols, quality benchmarks, and value-based models.

"Indiana's new Clinically Integrated Network is a significant step forward for our state. By enabling collaborative partnerships across the healthcare spectrum, we're moving toward a more sustainable, patient-centered healthcare system," said Ann Lundy, CEO of Indiana Health Centers, Inc., a participating member and Chair of the CINI's Board.

