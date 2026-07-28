The New Color Codes: Azazie's latest occasionwear collection brings the trend to life

From barely-there blush to moodier plum, Azazie's latest occasionwear collection proves this season's best-dressed guests aren't playing it safe.
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This season's color palette is anything but understated. Summer is embracing soft pastels, earthy greens, and rich jewel tones, emerging as SS26's defining dress colors. Azazie's latest collection brings the trend to life through elevated occasionwear designed for every RSVP left on the calendar, from destination weddings and rooftop soirées to late-summer celebrations that stretch seamlessly into fall. With rich-looking styles priced under $300 and available in sizes 0–30, dressing like the best-dressed guest no longer requires the luxury price tag.
Soft sky blue captures the season's coastal mood without feeling overly themed. Airy, elegant and endlessly wearable, the shade blends the ease of seaside dressing with the refinement of quiet luxury. Consider it the unofficial uniform for beach weddings, yacht parties, Hamptons weekends and sunset rehearsal dinners.
Olive green is fashion's answer to the traditional summer neutral. Richer than khaki and softer than forest green, the earthy shade brings depth and sophistication to the season's utility-inspired silhouettes and understated color palettes. Its appeal lies in its versatility: unexpected enough to make an entrance, yet neutral enough to wear well beyond a single occasion.
Plum is emerging as one of the season's most surprising color stories, offering a moodier, jewel-toned alternative to predictable summer brights. Sophisticated without feeling overly formal, the rich hue makes an especially strong choice for late-summer weddings—and transitions effortlessly into autumn once the temperature begins to dip.
After seasons of stark whites and saturated brights, buttermilk offers a softer approach to summer dressing. Warm, creamy and subtly nostalgic, the shade delivers the optimism of yellow in a more refined, wearable form. It feels equally at home at a garden party, vineyard celebration or sun-soaked vacation dinner—and may be the easiest way to look expensive without trying too hard.
From delicate pastels to richly saturated hues, Azazie's Summer 2026 collection makes the case for letting color do the talking. Because when the dress looks this good, "What are you wearing?" is one question guests will be happy to answer.
ABOUT AZAZIE
Azazie is a leading direct-to-consumer destination for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, occasionwear and accessories. Offering fashion-forward designs, accessible pricing and inclusive sizing, Azazie makes it easier to find a look for life's most memorable moments.
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