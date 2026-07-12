Azazie Brings Its Bridesmaid Pop-Up Experience to San Diego for One Day Only

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Azazie

Jul 12, 2026, 15:22 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect bridesmaid dress just got easier. This July, Azazie is bringing its signature bridesmaid pop-up experience to San Diego, giving bridal parties the opportunity to see, feel, and try on dresses in person before saying "yes" to the look.

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On Sunday, July 12, shoppers are invited to the Liberty Ballroom at the Courtyard San Diego Airport/Liberty Station for a one-day-only event dedicated exclusively to Azazie's bridesmaid collection. Whether you're coordinating an entire bridal party or searching for your own dress, the experience offers the chance to explore hundreds of styles, discover flattering silhouettes, and find the perfect color palette—all with the confidence that comes from trying everything on in person.

Guests can purchase their favorite styles on-site to take home the same day or continue shopping online afterward with confidence. Throughout the day, attendees will also have the opportunity to spin Azazie's exclusive pop-up prize wheel for instant coupons ranging from $5 to $20 toward their purchase.

Event Details

Azazie Bridesmaid Pop-Up – San Diego
Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Location: Liberty Ballroom, Courtyard San Diego Airport/Liberty Station
2592 Laning Road, San Diego, CA 92106

For more information on reservations and tickets, visit Azazie.com

Reservations are encouraged, with each booking accommodating one guest plus one additional attendee.

SOURCE Azazie

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