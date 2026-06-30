The Summer RSVP: Azazie Introduces an Occasion Collection Designed for Every "Yes" on Your Calendar

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially entered its RSVP era. The season's calendar is no longer reserved for just one or two weddings. It's filled with long weekends in the Hamptons, vineyard afternoons with friends, rooftop cocktails that turn into dinner plans, garden parties, milestone birthdays, family reunions, baby showers, and destination celebrations that call for something a little more special than an everyday dress. This summer, getting dressed isn't about a single occasion—it's about building a wardrobe that's ready for every invitation.

Enter The Summer RSVP, Azazie's newest edit from its Atelier collection, created for the modern woman whose social calendar is as versatile as her style. Designed to move effortlessly from coastal ceremonies and rehearsal dinners to sunset date nights and black-tie galas, the collection embraces the idea that the best dresses aren't reserved for life's biggest milestones—they're made for every memorable moment in between.

Fashion this season continues to lean into understated elegance, with fluid satin, sculptural draping, romantic florals, elevated minis, soft pastels, and refined silhouettes replacing over-the-top occasionwear. The result is a wardrobe that feels polished without trying too hard, offering pieces that can be worn again and again, no matter what the invitation says.

"Women are dressing differently today," said Daniel Sanchez, Creative Director at Azazie. "They're shopping for an entire season of experiences rather than a single event. Whether it's a beach wedding, a weekend getaway, a baby shower, or dinner with friends, they want pieces that feel elevated, effortless, and uniquely personal. The Summer RSVP was designed with that mindset in mind."

Designed in Los Angeles, the Azazie Atelier collection features contemporary silhouettes in mini, midi, and floor-length styles, blending premium fabrics with thoughtful construction and modern design. Every dress is made to order, priced under $300, and available in sizes 0–30, with complimentary custom sizing to create a personalized fit without the luxury price tag.

Because the best summer memories rarely happen on your couch—they happen after you click "Accept."

This season, Azazie wants to be part of every RSVP.

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

SOURCE AZAZIE