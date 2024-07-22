The new concert hall for Ostrava was designed by Steven Holl Architects from New York and Architecture Acts from Prague

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The reconstruction of the heritage-protected House of Culture of the city of Ostrava and the extension of the concert hall continue in Ostrava. The new building not only combines top-notch architecture and perfect acoustics, but it may become one of the most environmentally friendly structures in the Czech Republic. The design by Steven Holl Architects from New York and Architecture Acts from Prague won the international architectural competition organized by the city of Ostrava. The symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for this unique building took place on July 19, 2024.

Author: Steven Holl Architects & Architecture Acts, 2024

"This is an extremely exciting moment for Czech music and architecture. The new concert hall in Ostrava, a 'perfect acoustic instrument in its case,' which emerged from working drawings, will now take shape in real space and with real sound. It will become an inspiring place for the public and international visitors, building on Ostrava's rich musical legacy and allowing the city to gain visibility on the world music map," stated architect Steven Holl.

The new building will become another landmark of Ostrava, encompassing not only a concert hall with perfect acoustics but also a comprehensive musical, cultural, production, and educational facilities. The building will offer a large hall with a capacity of 1,300 visitors and facilities for the Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra of Ostrava. Visitors will also be able to use some of the 490 seats in the theatre hall or visit the chamber hall with 515 seats. However, the building also includes an educational centre with a capacity of 200 seats, a recording studio of world standards.

"High-quality architecture is essential for the development of Ostrava. The presence of Steven Holl and his team brings a unique structure to the city. The exceptional concert hall project will provide a renovated city house of culture, suitable musical facilities, and it has an impact on the field of architecture as well. Thanks to such prominent figures in architecture and the extensive activities of working teams involved in the realization of these unique projects, Ostrava will be able to offer a new multifunctional complex that has no competitor in the Czech Republic," stated Jan Dohnal, Mayor of Ostrava. Further information can be found at link https://1url.cz/K1oFU.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465516/Author_Steven_Holl_Architects.jpg

SOURCE City of Ostrava