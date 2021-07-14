The New CUPRA Born: A 3D interior to delight the senses

Harmony at a glance. To achieve a lively interior, the CUPRA design team combined the latest in technology and sophistication in the use of colours and textures. Thus, 3D effects have been created on the blue seats, with micro-perforations that reveal the copper colour beneath the surface. Decorative stitching in the same colour on the seats and doors completes the numerous details in the brand's signature colour.

Attention to detail. Parametric technology was also used on other materials, like those that make up the dashboard, but this time, to create reliefs that also fade and create the same impression of movement.

Sustainable emotions. In addition to the latest techniques, the use of new materials in the seats stands out as well, like the rest of the interior. DINAMICA®, an ecologically sourced recycled microfiber, has also been used.

The feel of new technologies. The interior space stands out for its spaciousness thanks to the integration of several functions in the 12" infotainment system and the addition of a 5.3" display behind the steering wheel, which replaces traditional displays, to give drivers the basic information they need. It also incorporates a new feature, the Augmented Reality Head-up Display, a projector that shows information on speed, driving aids and directions while driving. The steering wheel controls are touch-sensitive, similar to those of a tablet, and two satellites enable you to switch the driving mode at the touch of a button.

The sound of sensation. The key to this interior design was to create a space where the driver is at the centre of the vehicle and feels the thrill of driving an electric car. The CUPRA Born unleashes the senses, creating an experience that makes you feel like you're sitting in something made just for you.

