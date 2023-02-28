MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 50 year old building in the heart of the Miami Design District has been renovated to showcase the new Hausscape showroom, La Cuisine International appliances, and Bang and Olufsen from Sweden.

Hausscape Showroom

Hausscape opened its doors in 2002 and has been in the Miami Design District for the last 20 years. Founded by Luis and Laura Bebchik, the company has been serving the design community since then. As a commitment to continue serving the design community of Miami, Hausscape took over the re-design and construction of this Miami building, on 100 NE 38th St. The building is right across the street from the District's Jungle Plaza open space. The renovation of the old structure and new perforated aluminum facade was highly innovative and completely transformed the image of the building, bringing a new sense of modernity to this high traffic corner in the Design District.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new location in the Miami Design District, a vibrant and exciting area that is well-known for its fashion and design," said Hausscape CEO, Luis Bebchik - "This new space will allow us to showcase our collections in a modern, inspiring setting, and we can't wait to welcome our customers to this new store."

In their new location, Hausscape's mission is not just high end products, but also, a strong focus on sustainable products that have a strong impact on the preservation of the environment. The new destination of high end design in Miami shows that luxury can meet sustainability. The stunning showroom causes awe among all visitors. Definitely worth a visit if you're in the area.

For more information on Hausscape, visit www.hausscape.com

About Hausscape

Since opening their doors in Miami in 2002, Hausscape's goal has been to offer their private clients and a host of professional architects, interior designers and developers a comprehensive range of services to suit their design needs at home and in the workplace. With a product portfolio that features leading design brands such as Poggenpohl from Germany, Valcucine from Italy, MisuraEmme from Italy, and Alta from Italy, among others. Their commitment to excellence is key in the execution of their projects, guiding their clients throughout the process and with the utmost consideration of time and budget.

SOURCE Hausscape