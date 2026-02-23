The New DUI Crisis - Cannabis Use and Impaired Driving on the Rise

Expanded access brings hidden – and often ignored – risks of crashes, injuries, and death

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas examines the regulation and enforcement of cannabis, advocates are raising attention about a growing and often under-reported threat of impaired driving associated with cannabis use. Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth emphasizes that while banning cannabis products remains the most effective, research-backed prevention strategy, the state must take action to reduce cannabis use and its consequences, including impaired driving and crashes.

While awareness and prevention efforts have long focused on reducing alcohol impaired driving, cannabis presents a silent and largely unrecognized danger on roadways. As marijuana use becomes increasingly normalized, emerging research reveals alarming trends that demand urgent attention and action.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation's Crash Records Information System (CRIS), cannabis-related crashes are fueling a growing impaired-driving crisis across the state. On Average, 78% of cannabis-impaired crashed result in injury or death. Between 2020 and 2024, 602 people were killed in cannabis-impaired crashes, averaging 120 deaths every year.

Recent surveys also paint a concerning picture of marijuana use among young Texans:

7.8% of Texas students (grades 7–12) reported using marijuana in the past month, and 13.3% have tried it at least once in their lifetime (Texas School Survey, 2024).





Among high school seniors, 25.7% report lifetime marijuana use — indicating early and persistent exposure during critical developmental years (Texas School Survey, 2024).





On college campuses, 32.9% of Texas college students have tried marijuana, while nearly 13% used it in the past month (Texas College Survey, 2023).

Young drivers face particularly high risks for crashes, injuries and death, with 26% of crash fatalities among those 25 and younger involving both alcohol and cannabis. The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), reports that 25% of seriously injured drivers tested positive for cannabis, compared to 23% for alcohol — with 20% testing positive for both.

"These numbers highlight a troubling trend that adults can't ignore," said Nicole Holt, CEO of Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth. "Adolescent and young adult brains are especially vulnerable to the effects of marijuana, particularly thinking, judgement, and behavior. When cannabis use and driving intersect, the consequences can be deadly. We need honest conversations about these real risks — especially for young people and on our roads – and smart, effective policies that keep our communities safe."

Safeguards that limit access to cannabis, especially among underage youth, are critically important tools for deterring underage substance use and impaired driving. Proven prevention strategies include tighter regulation and enforcement, targeted public education campaigns, youth prevention programs, and ongoing enforcement.

