The New Era of Light Electric Vehicles Has Arrived: Daymak Launches the Daymak Avvenire Series

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak, an established industry leader in Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), known for cutting-edge ebike design, is trailblazing new territory with an exciting product launch. The proudly Canadian company will be launching Daymak Avvenire - a full lineup of six LEVs designed to invigorate the future of eco-friendly micro mobility.

The Daymak Avvenire line has been crafted to deliver the outstanding performance those familiar with the Daymak brand are used to.

The Daymak Avvenire series is now taking fully refundable deposits for pre-orders on all Avenire products. The Daymak Avvenire series consists of 6 revolutionary electric vehicles ranging from electric bicycles to a personal aircraft. The Daymak Avvenire Spiritus - A 3-wheeled two seater car.

Aldo Baiocchi, founder of Daymak, explains "At Daymak our goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. We build our vehicles to give freedom of movement that are also a joy to ride."

Known for their technological advancements within the light electric vehicle market, the company continues their growth with invigorating future prospects.

"We are excited that we will manufacture our product line here in Canada and create up to 500 new jobs in the Cleantech industry with the launch of Daymak Avvenire." Baiocchi continues, "This will redefine what it means to travel using light electric vehicles. The technology we are designing will incorporate solar power to our fully enclosed vehicle line for an efficient, comfortable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional carbon emitting vehicles right at our doorstep."

The Daymak Avvenire series includes six individual vehicles, ranging from ebikes and covered mobility scooters to a personal flying vehicle.

TERRA

Dymak Avvenire's TERRA is a unique ebike, designed to handle both on-road and off-road conditions. It also has solar panels that trickle charge the bike, increasing battery life, and is capable of running 100 km on a single charge.

FORAS

The FORAS covered recumbent bike- is a single passenger electric vehicle designed to revolutionize travel. Sporting an impressive range of up to 200km, a GPS alarm, back up camera, and much more, this revolutionary new concept in mobility is an entirely new way to travel.

TECTUS

An AWD mobility e-scooter that is fully electric and designed for all types of weather conditions and all roads types on the planet. There is little out there to match the design and versatility of TECTUS, which incorporates solar trickle charging, rear storage, backup camera and a range of up to 160km and optional autonomous driving features.

Safe, sleek and reliable weather proof independence, for riders looking for a convenient way to travel.

ASPERO

ATV fans will be delighted by this Daymak Avvenire Product. The Aspero is the ultimate in light-weight, enclosed explorer vehicles. Adaptable to multiple terrain types and riding conditions, the ASPERO is perfect for camping, hunting, and wilderness exploring. With a silent motor and no emissions, you can feel good about taking it outdoors. The product includes solar trickle charging, rear storage, plow/trailer hitch and a super-fast charge time of 2 hours- among other exciting features.

SPIRITUS

This electric car is utterly unique. A complete two-seat coupé with optional auto-pilot, wifi connection, AC, solar trickle charging, and full entertainment system, the SPIRITUS is a perfect commuter vehicle. It boasts a range of up to 400km on a single charge and acceleration of 0 to 60 in 1.8 second. Making it the fastest three-wheel car on the planet.

SKYRIDER

It has long been the fodder of our highest imaginations, but flying personal vehicles are no longer the stuff of dreams. SKYRIDER is an elegant and high-performance electric vehicle capable of flying. No traffic, no cars, no pollution. The future flies well.

All Daymak Avvenire products can now be pre-ordered online at www.daymakavvenire.com with $100 deposit. Daymak is currently looking for worldwide investors to give shape to this innovative series. For distribution information please contact Aldo Baiocchi at [email protected].

If you'd like to find out more about the Daymak Avvenire Series, visit daymakavvenire.com to find full details on the products, release dates and to pre-order your piece of the future.

About DAYMAK

Daymak Inc. based in Toronto, Canada. A leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles, our mission is to give people excitement and freedom while making the world a greener place one vehicle at a time.

