The New Era of Standard of Care: Lumaflex Launches New Product to Make Red Light Therapy Accessible to a Wider Audience

New "Lumaflex Essential" is designed for speedy 10-minute treatments

FDA-cleared device makes red light therapy more affordable with a $399 price point

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumaflex , a health tech startup that has developed the world's first FDA-cleared portable, flexible, waterproof red light therapy device, has announced the launch of a new device called Lumaflex Essential - The Standard of Care. This is the newest product in the company's lineup is intended to make red light therapy even more accessible to a mainstream audience.

Priced at $399 per device, Lumaflex Essential shows Lumaflex's commitment to democratizing access to red light therapy. Lumaflex Essential has many of the same features and benefits as the company's core red light therapy device, Lumaflex Body Pro, but is designed for speedy 10-minute treatments. Lumaflex Essential is not just for competitive athletes or fitness enthusiasts. This affordably priced device can help a wide range of people who are experiencing chronic pain or other conditions that could benefit from red light therapy.

Lumaflex Essential is a red light therapy product that brings the healing powers of red and infrared light to a flexible, portable device. Clinical studies have shown that red light therapy can be an effective treatment for numerous conditions, including inflammation, chronic pain and muscle and joint pain. What sets Lumaflex Essential apart is its lightweight yet durable design, enabling convenient therapy at home, in the gym, or while traveling. Priced at a more accessible $399, Lumaflex Essential allows more people to experience athlete-level red light therapy benefits.

Key features of Lumaflex Essential:

Targeted Red Light Wavelengths for Maximum Effect

FDA Cleared Class II Medical Device

Non-invasive Natural Healing

Fully Portable & Flexible Design

Speedy On-the-Go 10-Minute Treatments

More Affordable Price: $399

Please note: Waterproof is only in the Lumaflex Body Pro version

"With the launch of Lumaflex Essential, we are trying to democratize access to red light therapy and bring the benefits of this treatment to a wider range of people for everyday wellness. Our goal is to meet customer needs with continuous innovation making reliance on medication a thing of the past," remarks John Graham Harper , CEO of Lumaflex. "Millions of people are suffering from chronic pain and other conditions that can benefit from red light therapy. Lumaflex Essential can become the 'Stand of care' for health tech and wellness, helping people move towards a pain-free lifestyle."

Lumaflex Essential is officially available today, and customers can purchase it through the company's website. For more information about Lumaflex Essential, please visit lumaflex.com .

About Lumaflex

Lumaflex is the creator of the world's first FDA-cleared portable, flexible, waterproof red light therapy device. Featured as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023, Lumaflex delivers cutting-edge red light therapy technology to accelerate muscle recovery, relieve pain, and enhance athletic performance. Experience the power of Lumaflex to revitalize your body, improve well-being, and achieve peak performance.

With Lumaflex, the life-changing benefits of red light therapy are becoming accessible to people worldwide, without the costs and inconvenience of traditional clinic-based treatment. Take control of your health and fitness with Lumaflex. Learn more at Lumaflex.com or follow Lumaflex on Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , YouTube or Twitter .

Media Contact for Lumaflex:

Chris Powell

CPPR, Inc.

(415) 310-2357

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumaflex