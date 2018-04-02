The New Face of KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay Corp. redesigned the logo of the products, such as KinerjaPay (KPAY), KinerjaGames (KGAMES), and KinerjaMall (KMALL), to help the company in giving more penetration to the targeted market. The redesigned of the logo of the products showcased a fresher look for the company which would help the company to compete for the market-share in the society. Mr. Edwin Ng, Chairman and CEO for KinerjaPay Corp. commented, "The changing of our products' logo can be taken as a proof that we are a modern and energetic company and willing to grow together with our customers. We are glad to redesign it because we want to be as closer as we can to our customers and the mutual relationship with them can be more sustainable. We have been working really hard to listen to what our customers said."

KinerjaPay Corp. announced its reasons of why it chose to rebrand the company's image. There were 3 reasons which made the rebranding became the solution for its improvement.

Adaptation to the market condition provides new option for the company to expand its market. KinerjaPay believes the change of targeted market, in terms of the age, will allow more sophisticated segmentation and successful rate of acquisition.

"We came up to a decision to adapt with the needs of the modern society due to several factors, including the age of our target market and preparation to face our competitors. We hope, our changes can lead us to a fresher situation and obviously to help us to grow our e-commerce market," said Mr. Ng, Chairman and CEO for KinerjaPay Corp. With its new face, the company were eager to offer more satisfaction to its customers in online shopping as well as secure payment option.

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this letter.

