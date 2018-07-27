The New Faces of Giorgio Armani Beauty Walk the Red Carpet of the 75th Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale Di Venezia

MILAN, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giorgio Armani Beauty, the Official Beauty Sponsor of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, is pleased to officially announce its new beauty faces who appeared on last weekend's red carpets.





Chinese actress Elaine Zhong (钟楚曦), models Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, Madisin Rian and Greta Ferro all embody the Giorgio Armani brand, with their different types of femininity and their modernity.

Through unique innovative products, the Giorgio Armani beauty's makeup and skincare lines allow women to enhance their natural beauty, to be the best of themselves, revealing rather than transforming.

These five women will be enriching the brand's collective next to Academy Award winner actress Cate Blanchett, who has been announced earlier this year Giorgio Armani beauty very first Global Beauty Ambassador. Cate Blanchett has been the face of the Sì fragrance since its creation in 2013. Within this new role, she is embodying makeup and skincare as well.

Elaine Zhong, also known as ZHONG Chuxi (钟楚曦), is a Chinese award winning actress best known for her the critically acclaimed block buster Youth (2017). She is a performing arts graduate from the prestigious Shanghai Theater Academy. Today she is a leading figure for the new generation of Chinese cinema. Elaine Zhong's powerful beauty and distinguished features transmit the core values of natural elegance and authenticity.

Barbara Palvin has been the face of ACQUA DI GIOIA since 2014 and has recently become involved in the brand's global development program Acqua for Life. Her vibrant beauty, joyful free spirit and dedication to the brand's values make Barbara Palvin the perfect addition to the beauty universe. This young Hungarian supermodel has already covered some of the world's biggest magazines and walked the runway at Fashion Weeks in London, Milan, and Paris.

Sara Sampaio is a Portuguese-born model living in New York City who has been part of the brand's SÌ PASSIONE fragrance campaign earlier this year, next to Cate Blanchett and along with Adwoa Aboah. She has appeared on the covers of the most prestigious fashion publications, and has also become a modern-day catwalk icon. Relentlessly positive with a contagious smile, her joie de vivre bursts out from within. In June 2016, she teamed up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to support the fight for homeless animals.

Madisin Rian is a New York based fashion model, emerging on prestigious brands' catwalks. Earlier this year, she has collaborated on the brands' Neo Nude campaign, bringing a vibrant energy and incredible beauty. Open minded, Madisin Rian is an avid traveler with a penchant for exploring the world alongside her family.

The Italian model and actress Greta Ferro played a role in Una Giacca (A Jacket), the short film created for the first edition of the Armani/Laboratorio project.

The new beauty campaigns featuring these new faces will start to kick off as of September 2018.

Giorgio Armani beauty - simplicity, natural elegance and authenticity - For 18 years, Giorgio Armani beauty has been delivering beautifully textured make-up - some of which created directly backstage at the brand's fashion shows - , skincare formulated from the most pioneering science. Inspired by women, created to reveal - rather than hide - their natural beauty, it is renowned for several iconic products: Eyes to Kill mascara and Eye Tint, Lip Maestro and Ecstasy Shine, Power Fabric and Luminous Silk foundation as well as Crema Nera and Armani Prima skincare. The brand is also renowned for its men and women fragrance collections among which Acqua Di Giò, Sì and SÌ PASSIONE as well as for its haute couture range Armani Privé.

