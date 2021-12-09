The New Feature Film Harper Heads to Select Theaters for Academy Awards® Qualifying Run December 15 - 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HARPER, the feature film starring 11-year-old newcomer Kayla Bohan, will have its qualifying run for the Academy Awards® during the week of December 15 and December 22, 2021. The film, written, directed and produced by Kate Bohan, will be eligible in all appropriate categories including Best Picture, Director, Acting, and Cinematography.



HARPER is the story about an 11-year-old girl who suddenly loses her single father and is then forced to live with an alcoholic aunt on a dilapidated family farm. Once Harper helps her aunt get into recovery, she lives in harmony with the farm and its lifestyle, discovering a sense of calm and security. This new life is upended, however, when her rich Southern Belle mother, who abandoned her at birth, reappears to claim her daughter for purely selfish reasons. Once Harper's aunt finds out about the miserable conditions Harper has been subjected to, she springs into action as her love leads the way. Harper is reunited with her aunt as they return to the farm where she finds her own happy place once more.

Director Kate Bohan says, "I think this film will inspire people. It's about inner strength, resilience and finding happiness on the path you never expected. I am very grateful that I had the chance to work once again with my daughter, Kayla, to bring this story to the screen. We look forward to a wide release by the Spring of 2022."



HARPER will screen in the Los Angeles area Laemmle Theatres including LAEMMLE NOHO 7, located at 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601, LAEMMLE'S PLAYHOUSE 7 located at 673 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101, and the LAEMMLE NEWHALL, located at 22500 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Tickets are available to the public at each theater box office, in person or online. Members of the Academy will be admitted free subject to theater policies.



Produced by Kayla's Movies, LLC. HARPER is distributed by Indican Pictures.

Indican Pictures is a boutique entertainment label and film distributor. The company was founded in 2004 and has released over 300 films worldwide. Indican Pictures acquires and distributes a diverse selection of feature films to a broad range of entertainment outlets, including theatrical, home entertainment, television, airlines and streaming platforms.



Watch trailer here: https://bit.ly/3EBZnEW

