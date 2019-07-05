The New Ferris® ISX™ 800 Zero-Turn Mower Wins For Superior Suspension

MILWAUKEE, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferris ISX 800 is a recipient of the highly regarded Landscape Business "Twenty for 2019" new product awards for the ForeFront™ Suspension System. Judged by the editorial staff at EPD Media and Specialty Information, the ISX 800 was evaluated based on innovation, marketability and application within the market.

"The industry depends on Ferris' suspension system to take care of them on the job," said Dan Roche, marketing director – commercial products. "The ForeFront Suspension System proves we are committed to building mowers that deliver a high cut quality with the advanced technology you would find on an ATV."

The ForeFront Suspension System is a natural evolution of independent suspension for Ferris. The system utilizes four upper and lower control rods that ensure the front caster bearing remains vertical through the full range of travel. This controlled motion results in a smoother ride, more precise tracing of the terrain and an improved cut. This new, patent-pending design keeps Ferris on the leading edge of suspension technology for the outdoor power equipment market.

The ISX 800 features a two-belt iCD™ cutting system which reduces the chance of a belt dislodging or rolling from the pulley, increasing its reliability in a variety of conditions, and is covered by a three-year belt limited warranty1. The Ferris ISX 800 is equipped with a Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400® transaxle for added durability with every pass and is powered by the operator's choice of Briggs & Stratton Commercial Series or Kawasaki engines. Operators can choose from a 52- or 61-inch iCD cutting deck. The ISX 800 is capable of mowing at up to 10 miles per hour and features larger front casters and rear tires than the IS 700Z. A premium mid-back seat provides ultimate operator comfort.

The ISX 800 is backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty. This simple warranty covers the unit for four years or 500 hours. During the first two years, the mower is covered for unlimited hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five (5) years.

Landscape professionals can find their local Ferris dealer to schedule a demonstration at www.ferrismowers.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

1 See operator's manual or www.ferrismowers.com for complete warranty details.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.briggsandstratton.com

