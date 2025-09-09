The New Flat Rate announces new platform, providing AI-assisted pricing solutions for residential service contractors

Robust price generating system will offer diagnostic checklist tools, providing new efficiencies for technicians in the field

DALTON, Ga., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, announces a new platform engineered to deliver faster performance, improved efficiency and greater scalability through the power of artificial intelligence.

The New Flat Rate has announced a new platform, leveraging AI technology to provide contractors with tiered pricing menus.

The platform represents a major advancement for residential service companies, helping them streamline operations while increasing revenue per call. By harnessing advanced AI, contractors can generate accurate pricing menus directly in the field, giving homeowners clear choices across multiple tiers. This menu-based approach empowers customers to select the option that best fits their needs, goals and budget, often leading to higher-value selections.

"We want to improve the efficiency of job pricing, allowing technicians to close more jobs and ultimately generate more revenue each day," said Danielle Putnam, CEO of The New Flat Rate. "Our industry-leading pricebook solutions accomplish exactly that, freeing service technicians to spend more of their time serving clients and doing quality work."

A standout feature of the new platform is the diagnostic checklist tool, which automatically creates proposals and organizes pricing information based on the technician's inspection. This innovation eliminates time-consuming invoice development and allows technicians to provide instant, customized pricing menus on-site.

Since 2011, The New Flat Rate has been an industry leader in menu-base pricing for residential service contractors, providing them with the solutions they need to eliminate inconsistent pricing and to minimize the pressure to upsell.

"Our platform continues to evolve in ways that empower contractors to deliver a more satisfying customer experience," Putnam said. "By leveraging AI, we're giving contractors speed, accuracy and flexibility like never before. And with the diagnostic checklist feature, we're expanding the boundaries of what's possible for field service efficiency."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/ .

