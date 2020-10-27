The New Florida Majority Hosts Ballots + Bubbly + Brunch Event to Encourage African-Americans Throughout Florida to Get Out to Vote

More than 50 women attended the event. Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed music by DJ Fly Guy, a delicious brunch from Bar One, and informative panelist discussions. The event's panelists were: Mone' Holder, J. Lofton, Alexis Brown, Felecia Hatchard, and Alex Finnie. They interacted with guests during their Talkback Discussion, which included topics such as Reshaping False Narratives about Women in Leadership, Top Issues Black Women Face, What does it mean to have a Black Woman at the Political Table, and Why There Is Power In Your Sphere of Influence.

After the Talkback Discussion, guests at the event participated in an interactive empowerment "I Am" game. There was a Caricature Artist at the event to draw portraits of guests, as well. Guests danced the afternoon away while networking. They were able to share their thoughts and ideas on promoting voter awareness, educating about issues on the 2020 ballot, and engaging nonpartisan civic responsibility. Miss Jessie's came on as an event sponsor to provide all attendees with yet to be released hair products.

"We were thrilled to host the Ballots + Bubbly + Brunch Event to encourage attendees to spread the word about voting in the upcoming election," said Moné Holder, Senior Program Director of Policy, Advocacy, and Research at New Florida Majority. "Our goal was to motivate our attendees to encourage their friends and families to participate in the 2020 election. The event was widely successful at doing so!"

In preparation for and in the midst of the 2020 election, The New Florida Majority and The Black Leaders Collaborative have spearheaded several successful initiatives for the 20for20 Campaign. The goal of the 20for20 Campaign is to encourage the two million registered Black voters in the state of Florida to make a plan to vote and build a voting team by joining their 20for20 validator initiative. Community validators are asked to vote, build their own team of 20 voters, and get trained on how to use their social media platforms to fight disinformation.

The Black Leaders Collaborative, a collective of organizations including New Florida Majority, 1199SEIU and several grassroots Black led organizations in Florida, in conjunction with Black Future's Lab and HIT Strategies conducted a poll of 800 Black voters throughout the state of Florida, between August 25 - 31. The goal of the poll was to gain insight into what issues matter most to Florida's Black voters; their attitudes towards the 2020 presidential election and candidates; and how confident they are about different voting methods.

As a result of these findings, the Black Leaders Collaborative launched its 20for20 Campaign to fight voter suppression efforts, purge efforts, and other tactics used to disenfranchise Black voters, and ensure that they have the tools and information needed to vote safely and fairly in the upcoming election.

If you want to learn more about the Black Leaders Collaborative's mission to promote voter mobilization efforts that aim to increase voter turnout and political engagement among Black communities in Florida, please visit fl4aef.com/20for20vote to learn more information or to become a Black validator.

For all media inquiries, additional comments, and requests for interviews, please contact: Jessica Garrett Modkins at [email protected] .

