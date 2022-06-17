THE NEW FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW ORLEANS SWEEPS COUPLES OFF THEIR FEET WITH ELEGANT VENUES AND ATTENTIVE SERVICE

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans offers unmatched venues for the special day: indoors and outdoors, street-level and high above skyline. Couples can choose from an array of dynamic wedding venues to perfectly match their vision. At Vue Orleans' 34th floor observation deck, guests have access to the city's only panoramic views of downtown and the Mississippi River, perfect for a high in the sky welcome reception. On the ground level, the Hotel's Garden provides a lush, green space ideal for a ceremony for up to 200 guests or a post-wedding al fresco brunch.

The true showstoppers are the Hotel's ballrooms with chic, modern designs that easily transform and can accommodate up to 500 guests. Both ballrooms feature unobstructed views, sleek lines, and neutral tones, allowing for an elegant canvas to design a variety of reception styles. River Ballroom, true to its name, features floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Celebrants in Plimsoll Ballroom have access to a pre-function space with beautiful built-in marble bars, overhead star-lighting, and wrap-around access to a historic, open-air terrace. The Hotel offers a vibrant backdrop and best-in-class service to bring any dream celebration to life.

At Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, there are endless possibilities when it comes to celebration styles and refined service. For more information or to plan a celebration, visit fourseasons.com/neworleans/weddings.

