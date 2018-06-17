The New Frontier In Theater: Improv Comes To Twitter

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A psychiatrist in Los Angeles is starting a comedy improv group performing in the most unlikely of places: Twitter. Along with a cast of local actors, Dr. Jeremy Martinez has started a group called Tweetprov. Their first series, Show1, will begin Monday June 18 at 7pm Pacific. By following the hashtags #tweetprov or #show1, the public can witness this new and emerging form of entertainment.

Tweetprov is an informal collaboration of actors.