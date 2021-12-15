The new GigaSync is coming: order now to receive it on time.

synchronize products in the cabinet

products in the cabinet save rack space

remote monitoring. Check the efficiency of your infrastructure from the comfort of your office

have modularity. Up to 3 cartridges can be chosen at the base of your needs and can be inserted and removed during normal operation with automatic detection

have More Power management (up to 3A per port, up to 12A per cartridge)

reduce the number of installations and maintenance costs.

A crucial part of any TLC infrastructures is its power supply system. The correct functioning of all transmissions depends on the quality of the power supply and the operational reliability of the equipment.

9dot specializes in innovative power solutions to give network operators the control and reliability they need to accommodate power conversion and protection for PoE systems.

9dot's broad experience in this sector and the investment strategy adopted towards these emerging technologies has allowed the creation of solutions consisting of products, professional services, and best-of-breed technologies. Operators can find a serious and reliable partner in 9dot, able to easily insert new technological standards, thus allowing them to respond effectively to changes in the competitive environment, monitoring and reducing the total cost of ownership.

GigaSync has already been installed in the infrastructures of leading fixed wireless broadband providers, to connect unserved and underserved communities in the US.

About 9dot

9dot is an Italian company with more than 10 years of experience in Telco industry, that designs and provides innovative solutions for managing and protecting Power over Ethernet systems, from video surveillance systems to Telecommunications operators infrastructures, supporting WISP's infrastructures aimed at eliminating barriers to broadband deployment nationwide. www.9dot.it/en, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify

