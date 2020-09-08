The New Green Street Introduces News on Its Comprehensive Web-Based Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Advisors, a firm with a 35-year history providing commercial real estate research, analytics, and advisory services today announced it will rebrand as Green Street. The rebrand reflects the firm's increasingly diversified capabilities and breadth of market insights and SaaS capabilities, evidenced by the simultaneous integration of News, Green Street's latest major enhancement to its web-based platform.

"This is a pivotal and exciting point in the company's evolution," said Jeff Stuek, Chief Executive Officer. "We are expanding upon the firm's incredibly strong foundation in research and data, making major investments in the business to provide clients with the best SaaS platform available for trusted and actionable intelligence on public and private real estate markets."

Green Street's comprehensive platform now offers access to News, a product suite consisting of four highly-regarded weekly publications – Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, Hedge Fund Alert, and Asset-Backed Alert – and six corresponding proprietary databases, acquired earlier this year. Existing News subscribers will benefit from the improved features and functionality afforded through Green Street's robust web-based platform.

"We are incredibly pleased to integrate News into our platform," said Paul Henderson, Executive Vice President of News and Data Operations. "The exclusive, best-in-class reporting and data our publications are known for complement the top-quality research and analytical tools Green Street's clients already enjoy." He added, "The cultural integration of the two companies has also been outstanding and remarkable to watch. We are proud of our teams for uniting and seamlessly collaborating to complete this massive integration."

As part of this product integration, Green Street has incorporated the rich, high-quality transaction data collected by the News arm into its cutting-edge Atlas mapping platform. "The quality of the transaction data available through the News publications – compiled over multiple decades and managed on an ongoing basis – is exceptional and far superior to those sources based mostly on public record data," said Henderson.

To learn more about the News products and free trials available, click here.

About Green Street

Green Street provides preeminent and actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach with offices in Hoboken, Dallas, and London. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

