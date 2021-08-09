The NEW GSA GSS V7 DELL TAA Desktops, Laptops, and Tablets Are Now Available on MCP's DELL Single Awardee BPA

WASHINGTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCP Computer Products Inc. has added the newest 11th Gen TAA models to our single awardee DELL government-wide BPA after GSA and the Federal Workstations Commodity Team (WCT) announced GSA GSS v7. This program offers a Best-In-Class (BIC) solution to purchasing desktops and laptops by standardizing requirements and buying en masse - part of a government-wide approach. Using this program will minimize an agency's effort to find or create their own solutions and ensure they have the critical equipment to fulfill all mission requirements.

MCP Computer Products Inc.

This BPA has been pre-competed and has no maximum order limit. The BPA allows all government agencies to buy pre-configured DELL laptops, desktop, tablets and monitors, optional upgrades and services, and a faster, more efficient business model. The BPA solution provides cost savings to the government with next-generation technology customer service capabilities while streamlining procurement requirements.

These new models are the world's most intelligent business PCs with built-in Artificial Intelligence. They are sleeker, lighter, and the most robust that DELL has to offer. Here are a few of the updated features:

The industry's first webcam SafeShutter automatically opens and closes, or take control with secure camera and microphone mute keys.

Extended battery life

Soundbar audio quality

Powerful, thin, and light

Integrated rechargeable pen

Built-in CAC reader

Express sign in

Intelligent audio (reduces echoes & background noise for improved sound quality and conferencing)

Includes DELL Optimizer

ExpressResponse



ExpressCharge



ExpressConnect

https://mcpgov.com/contracts/gss-v7-bpa-dell-client-solutions/

About MCP Computer Products Inc.

As a Woman-Owned Business, MCP has provided IT solutions, hardware, software and services to the U.S. federal government for over 22 years, as well as large Federal Systems Integrators that support the federal government. MCP provides end-to-end solutions and services that go above and beyond what our customers' expectations require. MCP believes that through our strategic enterprise partnerships, we can promote change that will simultaneously assist agencies with information technology and set-aside goals.

Visit http://www.mcpgov.com

