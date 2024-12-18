The New Guard: Presage Global's Groundbreaking Report Redefines the Future of Executive Protection

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Global, a leader in intelligence-based risk management and executive protection (EP) training and solutions, has unveiled a landmark EP industry report, The New Guard: The Evolution of Technology, Training, and Tradecraft in Executive Protection. The study reveals the EP field's shift from traditional "bodyguards" to strategic, tech-enabled risk advisors skilled in cross-domain risk management.

The report provides actionable data for both practitioners and organizations aiming to navigate the complexities of evolving threats and client expectations. Download the full report here.

Key Findings:

Specialization Outpaces Experience in Salary Growth: Specialized technical expertise in areas like cybersecurity now commands salary premiums of 20–35%, underscoring the growing demand for modern skillsets over traditional experience.

: Today's EP professionals must combine traditional security expertise, advanced technical capabilities, and business acumen. This shift is evident as 57% of respondents now hold advanced degrees. AI Revolutionizes EP: With a 75% adoption rate, artificial intelligence is redefining threat assessment, predictive analysis, and operational planning, drastically reducing reaction times and enhancing situational awareness.

With a 75% adoption rate, artificial intelligence is redefining threat assessment, predictive analysis, and operational planning, drastically reducing reaction times and enhancing situational awareness. Soft Skills Take Center Stage : Beyond tactical proficiency, 85% of respondents emphasized the importance of relationship management and cultural sensitivity, signaling a shift toward holistic client engagement.

: Beyond tactical proficiency, 85% of respondents emphasized the importance of relationship management and cultural sensitivity, signaling a shift toward holistic client engagement. Convergence of Digital and Physical Security: Digital threats are integral to physical security, with 80% using technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM).

"Executive protection has evolved far beyond its traditional boundaries," said Edward V. Marshall, CEO of Presage Global. "Today's professionals are not just security specialists—they are strategic advisors, leveraging advanced technology and interdisciplinary expertise to safeguard clients against a rapidly changing, multi-domain risk landscape.

About Presage Global

Presage Global is an intelligence-powered risk management and business advisory firm. Presage works with family offices, businesses, and investors around the world. From executive protection training to comprehensive risk mitigation strategies, Presage helps clients anticipate, adapt, and thrive in the face of complex challenges. With a mission to help clients expect the unexpected, Presage sets the benchmark for excellence in risk management and security consulting.

