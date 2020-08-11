The New Guion The Lion Song Looks to Inspire, Entertain and Celebrate The Differences in Children

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to inspire children and parents across the globe to celebrate and appreciate the differences in all children, is a fun new engaging song titled Guion The Lion, available now on YouTube as well as on Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes and more than 600 streaming platforms. Also unveiled today is the Guion The Lion Official Lyric Video. The release of this song and video follows the successful launch earlier this summer of the children's book Guion The Lion, which was written by entrepreneur and author Rebecca Wilson Macsovits.

Guion The Lion Releases New Song

"This new song, together with the Guion The Lion lyric video are both a superb complement to our colorful and compelling story that has been so well received by parents and kids," says Macsovits, whose personal mission is to find meaningful ways to celebrate the differences in all children, allowing for a greater level of appreciation of these differences and encouraging acceptance.

The song was a family affair as it was composed by Elwood Ervin, Macsovits' cousin and in collaboration with his writing partner Betsy Walter. The singer of the song is Eliot Morris, also Macsovits' cousin, and Wilson Young, her niece, who is the inspiration for the Giraffe character in the book.

Macsovits has also garnered the support of world-renowned music and entertainment personality Les Garland to drive distribution across a myriad of platforms and spread the song worldwide. Les, known as 'Garland,' has more than four decades of experience and was an executive or co-founder with major networks including MTV and VH1. He has also worked with bold face name artists for most of his career spanning the alphabet from Aretha to ZZ Top.

"I'm ecstatic to collaborate with Rebecca and her team to release the Guion The Lion song and lyric video to millions of people," Garland notes. "The song is a catchy sing-along for audiences of all ages and just like the book, it evokes a message of togetherness and kindness, which the world needs so much right now," he adds.

The Denver-based author wrote Guion The Lion to inspire and create conversations about the beauty and significance of being different. While speaking about the inspiration for the new song Guion The Lion she adds, "Music is universal and so is the message from Guion The Lion and connecting the two makes for a more powerful impact. The song is very memorable and absolutely encompasses the message of Guion The Lion."

Guion The Lion book follows the adventures of an imaginative little lion who sees things a little differently from his friends and was inspired by her three children including Guion, her oldest son who also happens to have Down syndrome. Full of whimsical delights, discoveries and beautiful watercolor illustrations, this book teaches children that appreciating individual differences and embracing others' ideas can lead to unimaginable adventures and endless fun.

As Macsovits launches this new song and lyric video, she reflects on how meaningful this experience has been for her personally. "It is extra special with the involvement of my loving family, all of whom have been incredibly supportive of this endeavor. My family, together with Garland, have been terrific in allowing me to expand my vision for Guion The Lion and this song is the first in many additional products and services to be introduced in the future as part of the Guion The Lion universe," she notes.

