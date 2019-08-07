The New, In-Demand "Degree" -- TheBestSchools.org Ranks the Top Certificates

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More adults are looking to go beyond the traditional college degree. Enter micro-credentialing, a fast-growing education option that allows students to supplement their existing high school or college degrees with fully accredited, topic-specific certifications from colleges, universities, and specialty schools.

Business

Certified Financial Planning

Computer Programming

Dental Assisting

Design (CAD)

Health & Nutrition

Human Resources

Information Technology

Marketing

Medical Assisting

Medical Coding

Paralegal Studies

Project Management

Sonography & Ultrasound

Micro-credentials and certifications bolster job-specific skills and can make a job hunter more desirable. For those presently employed, they provide a more cost-conscious and time-efficient means to boost a salary through skills acquisition or to ease transition into a new area of work.

"Lifelong learning is the new norm," says Dan Edelen, communications manager for TheBestSchools.org, "which is why we're offering learners information on tightly focused education options that best serve their needs in a changing marketplace. Providing expert insights into the most desired certificates and ranking the leading programs is our way of meeting that growing demand for alternatives to traditional degree paths."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — high school, college, postgraduate, online, and on-campus. As an organizational member of both the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors and to help them find the best school for their needs. TheBestSchools.org staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

