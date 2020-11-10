The New Industrial Image of Far East Holding Group Co., Ltd Created by "Far East Voice"

YIXING, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, Far East Holding Group Co, Ltd ("Far East") succesfully hosted the "Far East Voice" event. Over 50 countries and regions participated, helping total engagement reach more than 60,000, and the total online impression reached 1.5 million.

Focusing on stories from Far East staff members in different departments, including marketing and research, the event showcased the achievements of Far East in the field of services and innovative products, highlighting the company's commitment to social development through technology, quality of products, and outstanding customer relations.

The theme "Far East Voice" was presented through three different stories, demonstrating the caring, responsible and practical image of Far East to the overseas audience.

With the growing trend of overseas brand promotion, Far East aims to establish a connection with overseas audiences through high engagement via various media platforms. Far East has established its brand image by adhering to the fission communication path, further reinforcing its reputation and prestige nationally and internationally.

LinkedIn serves as the main platform in junction with other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which enhance the impact of the media matrix while expanding media coverage and the share of voice.

By targeting and implementing accurate overseas brand strategy, Far East continues to promote the process of international branding composed of media, innovation and content planning through audience engagement, the storytelling of Far East and the delivery of Far East voice.

For more details: https://www.fegroup.com.cn/ydkg-en/349537/index.html

